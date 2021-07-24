Coronavirus latest: 15 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

IMAGES | OPEN SOURCES

15 regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

As of July 22, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

There are no regions in the ‘green zone’.

77 Kazakhstanis die of COVID-19 in one day

The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated figures of COVID-related deaths in the country.

According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 77 people in Kazakhstan died of the coronavirus infection on July 20.

The biggest number of COVID-related deaths - 17 - was registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Ranked second is Atyrau region with 11 COVID-19 deaths. 10 COVID-19 patients passed away in Karaganda region.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 5,708 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 509,998 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 439,010 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus.

Over the past day, 5 708 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan.

By regions:

- Nur-Sultan - 1369

- Almaty - 993

- Shymkent city - 418

- Akmola region - 186

- Aktobe region - 192

- Almaty region - 178

- Atyrau region - 386

- East Kazakhstan region - 107

- Zhambyl region - 97

- West Kazakhstan region - 170

- Karaganda region - 698

- Kostanay region - 149

- Kyzylorda region - 139

- Mangystau region - 207

- Pavlodar region - 197

- North Kazakhstan region - 99

- Turkestan region - 123

In total, 509,998 cases have been identified in the country. Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 2,487 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. Total recovered in Kazakhstan - 439,010.

















