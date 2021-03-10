Coronavirus latest: 18,838 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

As of March 8, 2021, 18,838 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, the press office of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan said.

Out of the 18,838 patients, 4,556 are being treated as in-patients and 14,282 as out-patients.

COVID-19 patients in severe condition number 238, and those in critical COVID-19 – 60. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators stands at 38.





Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 653





Kazakhstan has added 653 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide caseload to 218,754.





Almaty city is the only area in the country to report a triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 141. The second highest number of daily infections has been reported in Akmola and Almaty regions – 68 each. 65 more people have been affected by the virus in Pavlodar region.





Kostanay region has reported 50 fresh daily coronavirus cases, Atyrau region - 43, Nur-Sultan city - 42, Karaganda region – 38, North Kazakhstan region – 36, West Kazakhstan region – 34, East Kazakhstan region – 21, Zhambyl region – 15, Aktobe region – 13, Shymkent city – 8, Kyzylorda region – 6, Turkestan region – 3, and Mangistau region – 2.





In total, the country has reported 218,754COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.





COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 17 more in Kazakhstan





17 have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs in the country in the past 24 hours.





The number of new daily recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia stands at 195. The disease has killed four people over the past day.





As of March 8, 2021, Kazakhstan has reported a total of 49,573 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 644. 43,803 recovered from the disease nationwide.

Kazakhstan’s 6 areas in ‘yellow zone’ for coronavirus

As of March 7, 2021, the six areas of the country are placed in the 'yellow zone' on the State’s COVID-19 spread map, the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19 repoted.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions are in the 'yellow zone' for the spread of COVID-19.

The country’s other regions remain in the 'green zone'.

984 more air passengers had no PCR tests upon arrival in Kazakhstan

25 international flights from Germany, Sri Lanka, Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on March 7, 2021.

Of 25 international flights, 15 with 2,588 passengers on board (535 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city. Six flights carrying 1,153 passengers (449 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. Two flights with 315 passengers on board (all passengers had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktau city. Two flights carrying 278 passengers (all passengers had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

Out of 4,334 air passengers arrived yesterday, 3,350 had COVID-19 PCR tests with a negative result and 984 Kazakhstanis did not have the test at hand.

Those arrived without the COVID-19 PCR test were tested and are placed in the quarantine facilities.

The tests of 307 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country on March 6, 2021, without COVID-19 PCR tests returned a negative result.













