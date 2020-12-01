Coronavirus latest: 214 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

As of today 12,651 people, including 895 children are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reports.

3,392 are staying at hospitals, 214 are in critical condition, 32 are on life support.

Daily COVID-19 case count drops to 794 in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has added 794 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, down from 826 COVID-19 cases in the previous day.

East Kazakhstan region has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 125, down from 135 reported the previous day. The triple-digit COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions - 121 and 108, respectively.

With 91, Akmola region has had the highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases, followed by Kostanay region – 87 and Almaty city – 70.

54 fresh COVID-19 cases have been spotted in Nur-Sultan city, 44 – in West Kazakhstan region, 32 – in Almaty region, 25 – in Karaganda region, 17 – in Atyrau region, 11 – in Zhambyl region.

Fresh daily coronavirus cases have remained in single digits in the city of Shymkent – 4, Aktobe region – 3, and Turkestan region as well as in Mangistau region – 1.

The country’s COVID-19 tally stands at 131,659.

Daily COVID-19 recoveries up to 274 in Kazakhstan

274 more people have made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours.

Out of 274 recent daily COVID-19 recoveries, East Kazakhstan region accounts for 180.

North Kazakhstan region has added 35 daily COVID-19 recoveries, Karaganda region – 20, Pavlodar region – 17, West Kazakhstan region – 12, Atyrau region as well as Kyzylorda region – 3, and Kostanay and Aktobe regions each have reported 2 daily coronavirus recoveries.

Kazakhstan adds 43 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases over past day

43 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours.

41 recovered COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have also been reported in the country over the past day.

Since August 1, COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 42,147, killing 443, in Kazakhstan. The country’s total number of recoveries from the disease stands at 30,535.

Kazakh Health Ministry issues update on COVID-19 numbers

13,164 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan.

Out of 13,164 COVID-19 patients, 905 of whom are children, 3,516 patients are being treated as in-patients, and 9,648 – as out-patients.

222 patients are under treatment for severe COVID-19. The number of patients with critical COVID-19 stands at 31. Those on ventilators number 33.

