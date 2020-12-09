Coronavirus latest: 246 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

As of today 14,210 people, including 1,001 children continue receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service informs.

3,803 are staying at hospitals, 246 are in critical condition, while 36 are on life support.

One region in Kazakhstan adds highest number of COVID-19 cases for 2nd day straight

Kazakhstan has recorded 670 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, down 42 from the previous day

Pavlodar region have reported 104 fresh daily infections, the highest number in Kazakhstan for the second day straight.

Coming in second in terms of number of new COVID-19 cases are North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions each reporting 75 new cases. East Kazakhstan region have added 71 new COVID-19 cases.

65 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Almaty city, 61 – in Atyrau region, 60 – in Akmola region, 23 – in Almaty region, 41 – in Nur-Sultan city, 40 – in West Kazakhstan region, 30 – in Karaganda region, 18 – in Zhambyl region, 4- in Turkestan region, 2 – in Shymkent city, and 1 – in Mangistau region.

The newly reported COVID-19 cases have pushed the total caseload in Kazakhstan to 137,653 cases.

Recoveries from COVID-like pneumonia exceed 31,000 in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours

According to the local healthcare authorities, two deaths from the disease have been reported across Kazakhstan. 76 patients have made full recoveries from the COVID-like pneumonia.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 43,124 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. The disease has claimed lives of 456 people. Of 43,124, 31,032 people have fully recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia.

Number of COVID-19 recoveries slightly down in Kazakhstan

548 patients have successfully beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, down 73 from Monday

Kostanay region was the only region in Kazakhstan to report three-digit number of recoveries -213. 71 patients have fully recovered in Pavlodar region, 70 – in Akmola region, 58 – in Nur-Sultan city, 43 – in Almaty city, 31 – in Zhambyl region, 25 – in Karaganda region, 20 – in West Kazakhstan region, 11 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in Turkestan region, 2 – in Aktobe region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region. The number of COVID-19 recoveries have climbed to 121,347 nationwide.

















