Coronavirus latest: 2,772,914 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the country’s statistics about people vaccinated against COVID-19.





4,872,183 people have been already administered the 1st shot of the vaccine against coronavirus, while 2,772,914 have received both shots as of July 18.





Kazakhstan adds over 5,300 new COVID cases in 24h





In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 5,317 new cases of the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported 1,367 of 5,317 fresh infections in the past day. Ranked second is Almaty city with 798 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 689. Shymkent city has the fourth highest number of daily infections – 470.





293 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, 204 - West Kazakhstan region, 203 – in Mangistau region, 178 – in Akmola region, 176 – in Turkestan region, 170 – in Pavlodar region, 159 – in Aktobe region, 127 – in Kyzylorda region, 126 – in Almaty region, 126 – in Kostanay region, 91 – in North Kazakhstan region, 87 – in East Kazakhstan region, and 53 – in Zhambyl region.





In total, 494,222 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.





41 Kazakhstanis die of COVID-19 in one day





The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated figures of COVID-related deaths in the country.





According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 41 people in Kazakhstan died of the coronavirus infection on July 17.





The biggest number of COVID-related deaths – 13 was registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Ranked second is Shymkent city with 9 COVID-19 deaths. 4 people died of COVID-19 in Almaty city.





Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 5,317 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 494,222 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 431,956 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.