Coronavirus latest: 5 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘yellow zone’

Five regions of Kazakhstan are still in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’.

The rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

There are no regions in the ‘red zone’, the highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 855 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 211,212 since the start of the pandemic.

254 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

According to the ministry, 20,277 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of February 26. 4,452 patients are staying at hospitals, 15,825 are receiving outpatient treatment.

254 patients are in critical condition, 53 are in extremely severe condition and 41 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Kazakhstan has registered 51 fresh cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.

212 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. In addition, one death related to the COVID-like pneumonia has been registered in Kazakhstan in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has added 49,172 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 41,633 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 620 people nationwide.

Number of fresh COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan, total at 211,212

In the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has added 855 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 60 from the previous day.

According to the updated statistics, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan reported the highest number of fresh infections – 135. Almaty city which was the leader in terms of number of new COVID-19 cases for several days in a row recorded the second highest number – 110. Ranked third is Pavlodar region with 78 new COVID-19 cases.

West Kazakhstan and Akmola regions registered 75 and 74 fresh daily infections, respectively. 72 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Almaty region.

65 new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected in Kostanay region, 64 – in East Kazakhstan region, 54 – in Karaganda region, 38 – in North Kazakhstan region, 28 – in Atyrau region, 21 – in Zhambyl region, 16 – in Aktobe region, 12 – in Shymkent city, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Turkestan region, and 2 – in Mangistau region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has climbed to 211,212.

Almaty stepped onto border of 'yellow' zone for coronavirus

Almaty has stepped on the border of the 'yellow' zone on the coronavirus epidemiological situation.

According to the matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation in the regions, presented on Friday, there is not a single region in the 'red' zone in Kazakhstan.

Nur-Sultan, as well as Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Akmola and Pavlodar regions are in the 'yellow' zone with preservation of the current quarantine measures and strengthening control over their observance.

Almaty, which was completely in the 'green' zone a day earlier, where the situation is assessed as stable, with the possibility of easing restrictive measures, is now on the border of the 'yellow' zone, and stepped closer to the 'yellow'.

The Atyrau region moved to the 'green' zone from the 'yellow' zone during the day.

Nur-Sultan to remove weekend COVID-19 restrictions at trade centers

A new order on COVID-19 restrictive and quarantine measures in Nur-Sultan city has been issued today.

Under new order operation of trade and entertainment centers, shopping malls on condition of less than 30% of occupancy with 4 square meters per visitor, excluding shoppers’ presence in recreation zones, and observation of tough sanitary and anti-epidemiological, preventive measures is permitted from 10:00am to 11:00pm on week days and weekends.

Operation of play grounds, ice and roller rinks, and play centers within the said facilities will remain under a strict ban. Food courts are allowed to operate delivery services and the buyers are not permited to pick up food.

Showrooms, fairs, activities, except for online ones, are also banned.

The new order takes effect starting from March 1, 2021.

496 passengers arrive in Kazakhstan without PCR tests

15 international flights from the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, the Russian Federation, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan have arrived in Kazakhstan, the Sanitary and Epidemiological Committee said.

Of 2,178 passengers on board of those flights, 1,682 had PCR test results, while 496 passengers had no PCR tests.

10 international flights with 1,169 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Almaty. Of these, 877 passenger had PCR tests and 292 passengers had no PCR tests.

5 international flights with 1,009 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. Of these, 805 passengers had PCR tests and 204 passengers had no PCR tests.

The passengers without PCR tests have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting for the PCR test results at the quarantine facilities.

All 284 nationals of Kazakhstan who had returned home on February 24 tested negative for the coronavirus infection.

More than 421,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 112.2 million.

















