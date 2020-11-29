Coronavirus latest: 826 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs, total at 130,039

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 826 more coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan, сoronavirus2020.kz reads.

73 cases were recorded in Kazakh capital, 84 in Almaty, 6 in Shymkent, 74 in Akmola region, 6 in Aktobe region, 23 in Almaty region, 15 in Atyrau region, 145 in West Kazakhstan, 22 in Karaganda region, 77 in Kostanay region, 3 in Mangistau region, 117 in Pavlodar region, 119 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkestan region bringing the country’ caseload to 130,039.

660 more people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours. 8 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 2 in Aktobe region, 6 in Atyrau region, 195 in West Kazakhstan, 2 in Zhambyl region, 23 in West Kazakhstan, 15 in Karaganda region, 60 in Kostanay region, 48 in Mangistau region, 115vin Pavlodar region, 178 in North Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkestan region. As a result the number those recovered the countrywide rose to 116,044.

184 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases were confirmed in Kazakhstan for the past 24 hours, 60 recovered while 1 died.

Starting from August 1 Kazakhstan recorded 41,940 cases, 30,422 recoveries and 440 deaths.

822 kids receive treatment for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

As of today 11,975 people, including 822 children are receiving treatment for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service informs.

3,294 are staying at hospitals, 199 are in critical condition, 31 are on life support.





















