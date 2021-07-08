Coronavirus latest: 9 regions of Kazakhstan still in ‘red zone’

picture from open sources

Nine regions of Kazakhstan are still in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

As of July 6, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘red’ zone.

Almaty, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,618 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 439,580 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 403,388 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Over 3.8 mln Kazakhstanis inoculated with 1st component of anti-COVID vaccine

The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 3,843,678 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine as of July 6. The second component has been administered to 2,214,907.

Almaty city is leading in terms of number of those vaccinated with 530,071 jabs. 254,761 people got vaccinated in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Mangistau region has the lowest number of those inoculated against COVID-19 with 67,600 jabs.



Kazakhstan adds over 2,600 new COVID cases in 24h

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,618 new cases of the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported 710 out of 2,618 fresh infections in the past day. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 490 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city added the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 277.

181 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 154 – in Atyrau region, 124 – in Akmola region, 105 – in Pavlodar region, 103 – in Shymkent city, 88 – in Almaty region, 83 – in Mangistau region, 60 – in Zhambyl region, 55 – in East Kazakhstan region, 54 – in Kostanay region, 42 – in Aktobe region, 30 – in Kyzylorda region, 32 – in Turkestan region and 30 – in North Kazakhstan region.

In total, 439,580 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.

623 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

623 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of July 6, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

According to the ministry, 33,029 patients are staying at hospitals, while 22,988 are receiving outpatient treatment.

623 patients are in critical condition, 144 are in extremely severe condition and 76 are on artificial lung ventilation.



9 new COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has recorded 9 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.

27 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, two deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 57,437 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 52,644 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 1,008 people across the country.







