Coronavirus latest: Akmola and Atyrau regions in ‘red zone’

Two regions of Kazakhstan are reportedly in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection as of January 11.

Akmola and Atyrau regions landed in the 'red zone' due to unfavorable epidemiological situation with the coronavirus infection.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almaty city as well as West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are in the 'yellow zone'.

The rest of the regions are in the 'green zone'.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 746 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Atyrau and Akmola regions recorded 73 and 59 fresh daily infections, respectively.

45 COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Kazakhstan

The number of people under coronavirus treatment stands at 23,498, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Out of total 23,498 COVID-19 patients, 5,608 are in-patients and 17,890 are out-patients. Those also include 272 severe patients, 54 critical patients, and 45 patients on ventilators.

Drop in daily COVID-19-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia have dropped to 27 from 105 in the previous day.

The country has also reported one daily death from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

The total COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have risen to 46,350. The numbers of recoveries and deaths from the disease stand at 33,904 and 525, respectively.

The country started registering COVID-19-like pneumonia cases in August last year.





Daily COVID-19 case count at 746 in Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan has added 746 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its total caseload to 163,019.





With 120 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Almaty city is the only area to report the triple-digit number. Atyrau region has registered the highest double-digit number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 73, followed by Pavlodar region that has reported 65 cases.





63 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty region as well as in Kostanay region, 59 in Akmola region, 55 in Nur-Sultan city, 52 in North Kazakhstan region, 46 in West Kazakhstan region, 40 in Karaganda region, 38 in East Kazakhstan region, 20 in Shymkent city, 16 in Zhambyl region, 10 in Mangistau and Aktobe regions each, and 8 in Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions each.

