Coronavirus latest: All areas of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

IMAGES | OPEN SOURCES

As of August 1, Kazakhstan’s 17 areas are in the 'red zone' on the COVID-19 spread map, the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 said.

According to the country’s COVID-19 spread map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions are placed in the 'red zone'.





Kazakhstan adds over 7.5 thou daily cases of coronavirus infection





The biggest four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities – 1,540 and 1,489, respectively. Karaganda region has seen the third highest number of fresh daily infections – 901.





Fresh COVID-19 cases in triple-digit territory have been posted in Shymkent city – 650, Atyrau region – 408, Almaty region – 313, Pavlodar region – 280, Akmola region – 268, Kostanay region – 256, Zhambyal region – 250, Aktobe region – 238, Mangistau region – 224, Kyzylorda region – 206, East Kazakhstan region – 193, North Kazakhstan region – 157, and Turkestan region – 115.





85 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in West Kazakhstan region.





In total, 587,952 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.





7660 cases of COVID-19 (CVI +) and pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection (CVI-) were recorded in Kazakhstan from July 31 to August 1, the press service of the Ministry of Health said.





“From March 13, 2020 to August 1, 2021, CVI +: morbidity - 587 952 (7573 over the past day), mortality - 6043 (86 on July 31); from March 13, 2020 to July 31, 2021 CVI-: morbidity – 61 255 (87 on July 31), mortality - 3740 (16 on July 31), " reads the report.





At the moment 101 702 people continue getting treatment for CVI (98 951 CVI + and 2751 CVI-), 28 541 patients are in hospitals, 73 161 patients are at the outpatient level.





“1676 patients are in serious condition, 402 patients are in state of extreme severity, 196 patients are on ventilators,” the report says.





Also Kazakhstan has reported 86 COVID-19-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan said.





The biggest number of daily COVID-19 deaths has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 19, followed by Shymkent city with 16 fatalities. Eight have succumbed to the disease in Almaty city, seven in Akmola region as well as Pavlodar region, five in Atyrau region as well as in West Kazakhstan, Mangistau region, four in Karaganda regions, three in Almaty region, two in Aktobe region as well as Zhambyl, Turkestan regions, and one on Kyzylorda region.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.