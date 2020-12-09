Coronavirus latest: Almaty ready to unroll above 7,000 beds

Almaty Mayor Bakhytzhan Saginatyev told a briefing about the measures stepped for virus recurrence and ensuring sanitary and epidemiological safety of the city.

Almaty city prepares 23 coronavirus hospitals with a capacity of 7,011beds, including 250 intensive care beds. During the pandemic the city built three new infectious diseases hospitals, including two modular clinics. Two more clinics were reconstructed. 4,197 equipment units were bought for 74 hospitals and clinics.

35 new ambulances were acquired. 50 more will be delivered by December 16, another 50 early next year.

Notably, the city can conduct more than 14,000 PCR tests a day.

He also added that 16 outpatient clinics were put into operation this year, 11 more will be ready next year.

Kazakhstan has recorded 712 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, down 61 from the previous day, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Pavlodar region have surpassed East Kazakhstan region with the biggest number of daily infections at 106. The latter have added 100 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.

77 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kostanay region, 68 – in North Kazakhstan region, 67 – in Nur-Sultan city, 67 – in Almaty city, 60 – in Akmola region, 43 – in West Kazakhstan region, 29 – in Atyrau region, 28 – in Almaty region, 28 – in Karaganda region, 16 – in Zhambyl region, 10 – in Aktobe region, 5 – in Mangistau region, 4 – in Turkestan region, 2 – in Shymkent city, and 2 – in Kyzylorda region.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic Kazakhstan have detected 136,983 cases of the coronavirus infection.









