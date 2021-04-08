Coronavirus latest: Covid is on the rise again in Kazakhstan

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 2,080 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 271 from the previous day.

Almaty city alone added 620 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 372 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region is third with 280 fresh daily infections.

Karaganda region is placed fourth with 144 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Aktobe and Atyrau regions registered 121 and 102 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

98 new COVID-19 cases were detected in West Kazakhstan region, 73 – in Akmola region, 72 – in Shymkent city, 39 – in East Kazakhstan region, 34 – in Kostanay region, 31 – in Zhambyl region, 25 – in Kyzylorda region, 25 – in Pavlodar region, 20 – in North Kazakhstan region, 13 – in Turkestan region, and 11 – in Mangistau region.

Since the onset of the pandemic Kazakhstan has logged 258,917 cases of the coronavirus infection.

4 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

Kazakhstan has recorded 116 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.

163 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, four deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 50,955 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 49,290 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 713 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,080 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 258,917 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 228,089 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.

79 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

28,624 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of April 7, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

According to the ministry, 10,477 patients are staying at hospitals, while 18,147 are receiving outpatient treatment.

474 patients are in critical condition, 148 are in extremely severe condition and 79 are on artificial lung ventilation.



Karaganda region falls in ‘red zone’

Karaganda region has entered the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

As of April 7, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almaty city, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are in the ‘red’ zone.

Shymkent city is in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions remain in the ‘green zone’.



Shymkent to toughen quarantine restrictions

Chief state sanitary doctor of Shymkent city signed the decree on stiffening preventive measures to curb coronavirus infection from 00:00 April 12, 2021 until 00:00 April 26, 2021.

The decree bans mass gatherings (iftar, birthday parties, weddings, etc.), restricts movement of people aged 65 and above.

Wearing of masks, social distancing and use of sanitizers at public places, public transport are obligatory.

It also decrees to disinfect shopping malls, food and non-food stores, public places every day.





