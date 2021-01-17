Coronavirus latest: Epiphany bathing banned in Nur-Sultan

The chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan, Sarhat Beisenova signed a resolution dated January 15, 2021 on the prohibition of organizing and conducting mass bathing on the day of the religious holiday of Epiphany.

The resolution takes effect from the date of signing.

Epiphany bathing is traditionally held on January 18-19 night of the Orthodox Epiphany.

Work of malls banned on weekends in Nur-Sultan

The shopping malls are banned from working on weekends in Nur-Sultan. This follows from the resolution on enhancing restrictive and quarantine measures in the capital, signed by the chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan, Sarhat Beisenova.

According to the resolution, in Nur-Sultan, it is necessary to ensure the work of malls, subject to occupancy of no more than 30% at the occupancy of 4 m2 per visitor, excluding the presence of buyers in recreation areas, with compliance with enhanced sanitary-anti-epidemic, sanitary-preventive measures, with the establishment of the work schedule: on weekdays - from 10:00 to 22:00, prohibition of work on weekends (with the exception of pharmacies located there, as well as minimarkets, supermarkets and hypermarkets selling food and essentials).

At the same time, it is strictly prohibited to operate amusement rides, playgrounds, ice and roller skating rinks, play centers located in these facilities and on their territories. Food courts are allowed only for courier delivery with the exception of self-delivery.

When establishing the fact of breaching quarantine and restrictive measures, a ban on work should be issued.

Kazakhstan confirms 835 new COVID-19 cases

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 835 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

74 fresh cases were registered in the Kazakh capital, 131 in Almaty, 25 in Shymkent, 68 in Akmola region, 4 in Aktobe region, 69 in Almaty region, 85 in Atyrau region, 41 in East Kazakhstan, 17 in Zhambyl region, 41 in West Kazakhstan, 42 in Karaganda region, 73 in Kostanay region, 9 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Mangistau region, 75 in Pavlodar region, 50 in North Kazakhstan, 21 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 166,146.

COVID-19-like pneumonia: 76 new cases recorded in Kazakhstan

76 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases were recorded in Kazakhstan, one died, 112 recovered.

Since August 1 Kazakhstan registered 46,666 cases, 533 deaths and 34,321 recoveries.

258 coronavirus patients in critical condition, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

258 coronavirus patients in critical condition, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry's press service reports.

23,734 people are treated for coronavirus as of today the countrywide. 6,142 are staying at hospitals, 285 of them are in critical condition, 76 are in extremely critical condition while 47 are on life support, the Ministry's Telegram Channel reads.









