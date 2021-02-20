Coronavirus latest: Kazakh capital to launch 2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination

"The 2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination campaign will start on February 22 in Nur-Sultan," deputy head of the city healthcare department Aliya Rustemova told an online briefing.

The vaccination with Sputnik V is underway in the Kazakh capital city. Sputnik V consists of two slightly different versions of the vaccine for the first and second dose, they are administered three weeks apart.

She also added the next vaccine delivery is expected at the close of February. As soon the vaccine arrives the vaccination of teachers, law enforcement agencies, people with chronic illnesses and others will begin by stages. Vaccination rooms were opened at the primary healthcare facilities. All those vaccinated should stay within 30 minutes at special spaces keeping social distancing.

As earlier reported, 1,980 out of 6,300 subject to vaccination have already got shots in Nur-Sultan.

Kazakhstan began mass vaccination against COVID-19 on February 1. Production of Sputnik V vaccine started in Kazakhstan on December 21, 2020. It is expected to vaccinate up to 2 mln people in the first half of the year, up to 3-4 mln in the second half of the year. Up to 10 mln Kazakhstanis will get Sputnik V vaccine at large. About 3,000 volunteers were vaccinated with domestic vaccine QazCovid-In within the 3 rd stage of clinical trials since December 25, 2020. Trials will complete at the close of March. QazCovid-In was given temporary registration for 9 months.

Kazakhstan reports 901 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 901 new COVID-19 cases. 136 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 103 in Almaty, 10 in Shymkent, 86 in Akmola region, 20 in Aktobe region, 57 in Almaty region, 39 in Atyrau region, 61 in East Kazakhstan, 57 in Karaganda region, 69 in Kostanay region, 17 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in Mangistau region, 103 in Pavlodar region, 39 in North Kazakhstan, 2 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s caseload to 205,825.

4,891 under in-patient COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan

As of February 19, 2021, the number of people under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 21,573, the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan reports.

Out of 21,573 COVID-19 patients, 4,891 are being treated in hospitals and 16,682 at home.

COVID-19 patients in severe condition number 255, and those in critical COVID-19 – 43. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators stands at 41.

Kazakhstan confirms 60 more COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 228 recoveries

As of February 16 Kazakhstan recorded 60 more COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 228 people recovered and 1 died, coronavirus2020.kz website reads.

Since last August Kazakhstan registered 48,887 cases, 605 deaths and 40,101 recoveries.

Most regions put in COVID-19 ‘green zones’ in Kazakhstan

As of today, Pavlodar region is the only area in Kazakhstan to be in the 'red zone' on the State’s coronavirus map.

Nur-Sultan city and Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions are in the COVID-19 'yellow zone'.

The remaining regions are in the 'green zone'.

Notably, tough restrictions are in place in the areas in the 'red zone', whereas the areas in 'yellow zone' keep the exiting quarantine measures with greater control over their observation. Restrictions may be eased in the areas in the 'green zone', where the COVID-19 situation is stable.

Nearly 2,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan so far

1,980 citizens of the Kazakh capital have been inoculated as the city is three weeks into its COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Three weeks into its COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,980 people out of a total of 6,300, including health workers of infectious diseases hospitals, ambulances, primary health care facilities, and those working in emergency rooms of multipurpose hospitals, have been given jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine in clinics in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.

Addressing an online briefing at the Mayor’s Office, Aliya Rustemova, Deputy Head of the Public Health Department of the city of Nur-Sultan, said that there had been no health complications registered in those given COVID-19 vaccine shots.

She reminded that Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine was being administered two times, with an interval of three weeks.

Notably, Kazakhstan began mass COVID-19 vaccination on February 1, 2021. Among the first to received the vaccine were Kazakh Health Ministry officials, including Kazakh Chief Medical Officer Yerlan Kiyasov and Health Vice Minister Azhar Giniyat.

451 more air passengers arrive in Kazakhstan without PCR tests

18 international flights from Russia, Turkey, Maldives, the UAE, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Great Britain, and Egypt landed in Kazakhstan on February 18, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Out of 2,382 air passengers arrived yesterday, 1,931 had PCR tests with a negative result and 451 Kazakhstanis did not pass a test for COVID-19.

10 flights with 1,295 passengers on board (317 without PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Almaty city. Six flights with 921 passengers on board (134 with no PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. All the passengers arrived at airports of the cities of Karaganda and Aktau had COVID-19 PCR tests.

Those arrived without the COVID-19 PCR test were tested and are in the quarantine facility.

The tests of 415 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country on February 17, 2021 returned negative results.





