Coronavirus latest: Kazakhstan in ‘yellow zone’

The situation with the coronavirus infection has been deteriorating in Kazakhstan in the past month, Vice Minister of Healthcare said Wednesday.

The epidemiological situation has been deteriorating in the country in the past month. Kazakhstan has moved from the ‘green zone’ to the ‘yellow’ one in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. Two areas – Kostanay and Akmola regions – have landed into the ‘red zone’," Vice Minister of Healthcare and chief state sanitary officer Yerlan Kiyasov said at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

The ‘yellow zone’ includes the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Atyrau regions. West Kazakhstan region also ended up in the ‘yellow zone’ in January, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’, he added.

As of January 13, according to Kiyasov, 5,732 COVID-19 patients are treated at hospitals and 357 are on life support.

6 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘yellow’ zone

Akmola, Kostanay regions are in the ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of January 13.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘yellow’ zone, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green’ zone.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan detected 766 more coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours.





3,000 volunteers vaccinated with homegrown Kazakhstani vaccine

3,000 volunteers have already been vaccinated with QazCovid-in vaccine, the rep of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said Wednesday.

As of January 11, 2021, 3,000 volunteers have been vaccinated with QazCovid-in, the homegrown vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Their condition is constantly monitored," Deputy Chairman of the Medical and Pharmaceutical Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlybek Assylbekov noted at the online briefing of the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to Assylbekov, the Kazakhstani vaccine has been given temporary authorization for a period of nine months starting from December 31, 2020.

Mr. Assylbekov also revealed that the first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine produced in Kazakhstan might be ready for vaccination by late February after necessary checks.

Earlier Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan and chief state sanitary officer Yerlan Kiyasov revealed that Kazakhstan had moved to the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

New variant of coronavirus not confirmed in Kazakhstan – Vice Health Minister

The presence of new COVID-19 variant, spreading in the UK, has not been confirmed in Kazakhstan, Vice Minister of Healthcare Yerlan Kiyasov said Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the press briefing at the Central Communications Service, Vice Minister of Healthcare and chief state sanitary officer Yerlan Kiyasov revealed that the new variant of the virus has been confirmed in several countries, including Australia, Denmark, Italy, Iceland, the Netherlands, Russia and more.

Taking into account the preliminary reports that the new variant of the novel coronavirus is more transmissible, one cannot rule out the possibility it will be detected in Kazakhstan at some point, Kiyasov noted.

It has not been confirmed in Kazakhstan so far," he stressed.

Earlier the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has confirmed that Kazakhstan moved into ‘the yellow zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

94 arrived from abroad without COVID-19 tests

16 international flights landed in Kazakhstan on January 12, 2021, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.

1,670 out of 1,746 air passengers had COVID-19 tests. Those who had no PCR test results were taken upon arrival to quarantine hospitals to undergo tests for coronavirus.

All 163 arrived in Kazakhstan on January 11 were tested negative for COVID-19.

23,524 receive treatment for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

As of January 13 this year 23,524 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, including 5,732 staying at hospitals, the Kazakh healthcare Ministry’s press service informs.

267 are in critical condition, 58 in extremely critical condition, while 42 are on life support.

COVID-19-like pneumonia: 124 new cases, 4 deaths recorded last day in Kazakhstan

124 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases were detected in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, 4 deaths and 173 recoveries, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Since August 1 Kazakhstan confirmed 46,499 cases, 34,118 recoveries and 530 deaths.

766 new cases detected in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 766 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

114 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 111 in Almaty, 11 in Shymkent, 63 in Akmola region,1 in Aktobe region, 61 in Almaty region, 73 in Atyrau region, 37 in East Kazakhstan, 17 in Zhambyl region, 43 in West Kazakhstan, 39 in Karaganda region, 75 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 15 in Mangistau region, 48 in Pavlodar region, 54 in North Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkestan region raising the country’s coronavirus count to 164,477.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.