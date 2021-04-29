Coronavirus latest: Kazakhstan ranks 52nd in vaccination efforts

Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told about the vaccination rates in the country.

As of today Kazakhstan uses two vaccines, namely Sputnik V and QazVac, to vaccinate population against COVID-19. Kazakhstan ranks among the world's ten producers of anti-COVID-19 vaccine. Currently Kazakhstan ranks 52nd among 177 countries of the world in the vaccination efforts," the Minister told the Government meeting.

He added that vaccines are delivered according to the schedule which will let provide access of 20% of population to vaccine in April.

Broader vaccination will help stabilize the country's epidemiological situation," the Minister resumed.

122,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region

122,000 people have been already vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region as of today, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

122,584 people, including 18,448 health workers, 27,030 teachers, 1,306 policemen, 935 students, and others were administered the first shot of the vaccine . 14,904, including 8,489 health workers, 4,635 teachers, 188 public servants, and others were given the second jab. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign no adverse effects were reported in the region.

There are 172 vaccination rooms in the region, 63 mobile vaccination rooms. As of April 27 the region recorded 20,490 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases. 11,968 of them developed clinical symptoms of the virus. The growth rate for the past 2 weeks decreased from 1.4% to 1.2%, R0 in the region settled at 0,954, 1,006 the countrywide. 264 new COVID-19 cases, including 46 asymptomatic, were registered in the past 24 hours. 13,761 were discharged from the hospitals as of now, 66 in the last 24 hours.

110 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

42,260 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of April 27, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

According to the ministry, 14,785 patients are staying at hospitals, while 27,475 are receiving outpatient treatment.

756 patients are in critical condition, 179 are in extremely severe condition and 110 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,284 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 311,400 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 265,940 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.

Kazakhstan adds 12 COVID-like pneumonia cases in 24 hrs

Kazakhstan has registered 12 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.

55 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, seven deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 52,471 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 51,290 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 782 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,284 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 311,400 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 265,940 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.

Kazakhstan reports fewer COVID-19 cases

In the past 24 hours, 2,284 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan, down 432 from the previous day.

The number of daily infections registered in Almay city climbed to 689. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 294 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region added the third highest number of cases - 264. The fourth highest number of fresh infections was recorded in Karaganda region - 250.

146 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Akmola region. West Kazakhstan region reported 91 COVID-19 case.

87 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 68 - in East Kazakhstan region, 65 - in Aktobe region, 57 - in Zhambyl region, 55 - in Atyrau region, 52 - in Kyzylorda region, 51 - in Turkestan region, 35 - in Shymkent city, 28 - in Mangistau region, 26 - in North Kazakhstan region, and 26 - in Kostanay region.

In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 311,400 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.

Over 3,700 treated for COVID-19 at infectious hospitals in Almaty

3,747 people are treated for COVID-19 at infectious hospitals in Almaty city.

The Almaty healthcare department said in a statement that as of April 26 689 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in the city. Of 689, 591 are with symptoms and 98 are symptomless.

579 people have been discharge from hospitals after beating the coronavirus infection. 3,747 people, including 91 children, are treated for the coronavirus infection at the infectious hospitals. 246 patients are staying at the intensive care units. 5,733 patients are treated for COVID-19 at home.

7,620 people have been inoculated in Almaty city in the past 24 hours.

Earlier the Healthcare Ministry said that coronavirus incidence rate is decreasing in Kazakhstan.

More than 600 get home-produced QazVac vaccine in Almaty

More than 600 people have got the home-produced QazVac vaccine against coronavirus vaccine in Almaty.

7,620 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty in the past 24 hours. 611 of them got the homegrown vaccine, the city healthcare department reports.

188,148 people were vaccinated between February 1 and April 26 so far. As of today there are 209 vaccination rooms in Almaty. 303 vaccination brigades, 1,201 health workers and 50 mobile brigades work in the city.

57,895 doses of Sputnik V vaccine were delivered to the city on April 27.

