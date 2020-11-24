Coronavirus latest: Kazakhstan regions that are in coronavirus "red" and "yellow" zones

Prime Minister Askar Mamin held a conference of the Inter-Agency Commission (IAC) on coronavirus spread prevention, the press service of the head of Kazakhstan Government reports.

It was stated at the meeting that an increase in the incidence of coronavirus is recorded in almost all regions of Kazakhstan. The virus reproduction rate in the country is 1.07. The occupancy rate of infectious beds is 22%, of intensive care beds - 17%.

There are 5 regions in the red zone: East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola regions. 2 regions are in the yellow zone: West Kazakhstan region and Nur-Sultan.

The Head of the Government instructed the Ministries of Health and Industry, together with akimats, to complete supply of medical equipment and to ensure full staffing of the intensive care units of infectious diseases hospitals; ensure 100% readiness of hospitals in the event of epidemiological situation worsening.

Kazakhstan confirms 716 more coronavirus cases over last 24 hrs

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 716 more coronavirus-positive cases, coronavirus2020.kz.reports.

40 cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 42 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 61 in Akmola region, 8 in Aktobe region, 12 in Almaty region, 15 in Atyrau region, 188 in Zhambyl region, 42 in West Kazakhstan, 42 in Karaganda region, 77 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Mangistau region, 98 in Pavlodar region, 96 in North Kazakhstan, 2 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus caseload to 126,182.

COVID-19-like pneumonia: 44 more cases

44 more COVID-19-like pneumonia cases were detected in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, while 27 recovered, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Since August 1, 41,203 cases were recorded the countrywide, 427 died, while 30,086 recovered.

11,386 in Kazakhstan receive treatment for coronavirus

As of today 11, 386 people in Kazakhstan, including 644 children, are receiving treatment for coronavirus infection, the Telegram Channel of Kazakh Healthcare Ministry informs.

3,225 patients are staying at hospitals, 200 are in critical condition, and 22 are on life support.

514 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan registered 514 recoveries from coronavirus, coronavirus2020.kz. reports.

33 beat the novel infection in the capital city, 153 in Almaty, 42 in Akmola region, 3 in Aktobe region, 3 in Atyrau region, 98 in East Kazakhstan, 7 in West Kazakhstan, 11 in Karaganda region, 16 in Kostanay region, 31 in Pavlodar region, 117 in North Kazakhstan.





As a result the number of those recovered the countrywide reached 112,806.





