Coronavirus latest: Number of new COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has added 836 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, up 59 from the previous day, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

East Kazakhstan region has surpassed the Kazakh capital with 129 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Nur-Sultan which had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days has added 118 new cases. Coming in the third place is Pavlodar region with 90 fresh COVID-19 cases.

In the past 24 hours 75 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty city, 72 – in Kostanay region, 72 – in North Kazakhstan region, 67 – in Akmola region, 45 – in Almaty region, 40 – in Atyrau region, 40 – in West Kazakhstan region, 29 – in Karaganda region, 24 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in Aktobe region, 9 – in Mangistau region, 7 – in Shymkent city, 6 – in Turkestan region, and 4 – in Kyzylorda region.

Nationwide the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic has amounted to 139,995.

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 137 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, down 22 from the previous day.

Four people have died and 65 patients have reportedly made full recoveries from the disease in the country in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 43,635 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. The disease has claimed lives of 462 people. Of 43,635, 31,282 people have fully recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia.

Above 16,000 coronavirus infections were recorded in the Kazakh capital since the pandemic outbreak," chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Zhanna Praliyeva said.

Since March 13 up to present the city confirmed 16,880 coronavirus cases. 10,440 of them had clinical symptoms of the disease, while 6,440 were asymptomatic," she told a briefing.

416 of the cases were imported, 4,930 cases were detected among close contacts. 20,461 contacts were traced at large. 15, 583 recovered and discharged from hospitals, while 340 died. 837 are being treated.

13,818 people, including 999 children, continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

3,862 patients are staying at hospitals, 9,956 are receiving outpatient treatment. 237 patients are in critical condition, 32 are in extremely severe condition and 43 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had registered 836 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 841 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the coronavirus infection.

The biggest number of recoveries has been registered in Pavlodar and Kostanay regions – 209 and 197, respectively.

92 patients have fully recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 81 – in Akmola region, 72 – in Almaty region, 42 – in North Kazakhstan region, 38 – in West Kazakhstan region, 28 – in Almaty city, 21 – in Aktobe region, 21 – in Atyrau region, 14 – in Zhambyl region, 12 – in Karaganda region, 5 – in Shymkent city, 5 – in Turkestan region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, and 2 – in Mangistau region.

Since the onset of the pandemic 124,056 patients in Kazakhstan have made fully recoveries.

Kazakh capital and Pavlodar region still in 'red' zone

The epidemiological situation in the regions has not changed. Kazakh capital and Pavlodar region are still in the coronavirus 'red' zone, the national healthcare centre of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.

The city of Almaty, Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the 'yellow', while the rest of the regions are in the "green" zone.

Chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Zhanna Praliyeva explained why the capital city moved to the "red" zone. First of all, it caused by non-observance of prophylactic measures by the city residents. On December 11 the city confirmed 118 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections, including 46 asymptomatic. 9 of them are imported. 22 of those tested positive are senior citizens, 3 health workers, 3 military, 14 pupils (11 of them study online).

N Kazakhstan moves to ‘yellow zone’ as number of new COVID-19 cases declines

72 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours.

Of 2,216 PCR tests conducted in the region in the past day, 72 have turned out to be positive. Of 72, two cases have been imported from outside Kazakhstan.

Of 72, 44 patients have had symptoms, the rest are symptomless.

The biggest number of fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected in the city of Petropavlovsk as well as Taiynshinsk and Kylyzhar districts.

The region has moved from the ‘red’ to the ‘yellow’ zone thanks to lower number of new COVID-19 cases.

Petropavlovsk to ease quarantine restrictions, remove block posts

Starting from December 14 Petropavlovsk will significantly ease quarantine restrictions.

Stepped up quarantine restrictions had positive effect. 187,000 people underwent PCR testing that is 34% of the region’s population. Coronavirus case is detected at early stage even it is asymptomatic to break transmission chain and further disease spread. Due to the current epidemiological situation since 00:00 December 14 the city will ease the quarantine regime," Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov said addressing the region.

Libraries, museums and theaters will reopen. Trading and entertainment centres, nonfood stores up to more than 500 sq m will work but for Sundays from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.