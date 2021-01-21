Coronavirus latest: Number of regions in 'red' zone for the epidemiological situation with COVID-19 increased in Kazakhstan

Nationwide, 54 deaths caused by the coronavirus infection were reported in the past week, the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

9 people, the highest number this week, lost their lives to COVID-19 in Almaty city. The second highest number of COVID-19 deaths - 8 - were recorded in West Kazakhstan region. Coming in third is Almaty region with 7 COVID-19 deaths.

6 people died of the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region, 5 – in Shymkent city, 4 – in Aktobe region, 4 – in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 3 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Akmola region, 1 – in East Kazakhstan region, 1 – Mangistau region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

The coronavirus infection has already claimed lives of 2,403 people in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.

307 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

25,038 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of January 20.

6,522 patients are staying at hospitals, 18,516 are receiving outpatient treatment.

307 patients are in critical condition, 61 are in extremely severe condition and 34 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 1,134 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 171,232.

COVID-like pneumonia: 118 new cases, 3 deaths in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has recorded 118 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day. The disease claimed lives of three people in the past day.

149 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Nationwide, three people have died of the COVID-like pneumonia.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 46,984 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 34,805 patients have fully recovered. The disease has claimed lives of 545 people across the country.

Kazakhstan reports over 1,100 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has added 1,134 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, up 135 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Four areas in Kazakhstan have reported three-digit number of fresh daily infection with the highest number registered in Almaty city – 198. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 151 new COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has the third highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 112. 108 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Akmola region.

In the past 24 hours, 92 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region, 76 – in North Kazakhstan region, 74 – in Atyrau region, 72 – in Karaganda region, 68 – in Kostanay region, 45 – in West Kazakhstan region, 43 – in East Kazakhstan region, 22 – in Turkestan region, 21 – in Zhambyl region, 18 – in Aktobe region, 17 – in Mangistau region, 10 – in Shymkent city, and 7 – in Kyzylorda region.

In total Kazakhstan has reported 171,232 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.

Number of regions in 'red' zone for the epidemiological situation with COVID-19 increased in Kazakhstan

Two more regions of Kazakhstan have moved into the 'red' and 'yellow' zones due to the epidemiological situation with COVID-19.

According to the matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation in the regions, the West Kazakhstan region has entered the 'red' zone, which provides for the introduction of strict restrictive measures. Together with WKO, Nur-Sultan, as well as Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay, Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions are in the 'red' zone.

The East Kazakhstan region has entered the 'yellow' zone, which provides for keeping the current quarantine measures and strengthening control over their observance. The 'yellow' zone includes Almaty, Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions.

Almaty, Shymkent and all other regions are in the 'green' zone, where the situation is assessed as stable, with the possibility of easing restrictive measures.









