Coronavirus latest: Nur-Sultan, Almaty and W Kazakhstan still in ‘red zone’

Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as West Kazakhstan region remain in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of March 23.





Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau and Karaganda regions move into the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.





COVID-19-like pneumonia claims two more lives





10 more COVID-19-like pneumonia cases were recorded in Kazakhstan as of March 21. Two people died, while 188 recovered, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz special website.





Since August 1 Kazakhstan registered 50,131 cases, 664 deaths and 46,561 recoveries.





1,101 new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, total at 234,007





Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,101 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 234,007, coronavirus2020.kz reads.





161 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 395 in Almaty, 11 in Shymkent, 53 in Akmola region, 40 in Aktobe region, 94 in Almaty region, 48 in Atyrau region, 29 in East Kazakhstan, 17 in Zhambyl region, 61 in West Kazakhstan, 91 in Karaganda region, 41 in Kostanay region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Mangistau region, 33 in Pavlodar region, 13 in North Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkestan region.





291 coronavirus patients in critical condition





21,888 people are being treated in Kazakhstan for coronavirus infection as of March 23, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.





6,148 of them are staying at hospitals, 291 are in critical condition, 69 in extremely critical condition, while 37 are on life support.

















