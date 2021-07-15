Coronavirus latest: Over 2.5mln received both jabs of COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan

Those received at least one jab of vaccines against COVID-19 number 4,601,830 in the country, the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reports.

2,541,853 people have so far been given both jabs of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

Kazakhstan sees record number of new daily COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has registered 4,375 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

Nur-Sultan city is the only area in the country to log the four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,128. Almaty city and Karaganda region are second and third in terms of the number of daily infections – 640 and 589, respectively.

Triple-digit COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Shymkent city -342, Atyrau region – 320, West Kazakhstan region – 187, Mangistau region – 180, Akmola region – 148, Pavlodar region – 143, Aktobe region – 137, and Almaty region – 134.

98 more infections have been seen in Kostanay region, 76 in Turkestan region, 73 in North Kazakhstan region, 70 in Kyzylorda region, 58 in Kostanay region, and 52 in East Kazakhstan region.

The country’s total COVID-19 tally stands at 466,792.

COVID-19-like pneumonia kills 6 in Kazakhstan

167 more cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-relatedsigns have been reported in Kazakhstan.

Countrywide, six COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 76 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases in the country has reached 58,086. The death toll stands at 1,044. Those made full recoveries from the disease number 53,095.

Kazakhstan’s 12 areas in coronavirus ‘red zone’

Kazakhstan’s 12 areas, including three cities and nine regions, are in the 'red zone' on the map of the COVID-19 spread, the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 said.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the COVID-19 'red zone'.

Almaty, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions are in the coronavirus 'yellow zone'.

East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions are put in the 'green zone' for COVID-19.

Notably, the country is in the 'red zone' in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.





53 COVID-19 fatalities reported in Kazakhstan in past day





Kazakhstan has registered 53 deaths from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan said.





Of the total number of daily COVID-19 deaths, 15 have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, nine in Karaganda region, seven in Nur-Sultan city, five in Shymkent city as well as West Kazakhstan region, four in Mangistau region, three in Almaty city as well as Akmola region, two in East Kazakhstan region as well as Atyrau and Pavlodar regions, and one in Aktobe region as well as Zhambyl and Kostanay regions.





As earlier reported, six people tested negative for COVID-19 died of pneumonia in the country.





198 critical COVID-19 and pneumonia patients treated in Kazakhstan





45,282 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan said.





Of the 45,282 COVID-19 patients, 14,698 are under treatment as in-patients and 30,584 as out-patients.





Nationwide, 880 patients with the coronavirus infection are in severe condition, 198 in critical condition, and 116 on artificial lung ventilation.

















