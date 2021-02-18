Coronavirus latest: Tengiz remains large coronavirus focus

The Inter-Agency Commission on coronavirus spread prevention warns that the Tengiz field remains a major hotbed of coronavirus in Atyrau region.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health department, over the past day, 25 people in the region fell ill with coronavirus. Among them are 5 patients from Atyrau city. In the screening, 19 cases were identified at the Tengiz field, from Kurmangazy district - 1 person. 7 people have CVI symptoms. Currently, 108 people are on treatment at home, 75 are in the regional infectious diseases hospital, 26 are in the district infectious diseases hospitals, 284 are in Tengiz hospitals or on medical supervision. This is the lowest since the fall of 2020.

However, according to the Inter-Agency Commission on coronavirus spread prevention, epidemiological situation in Atyrau region, despite the decrease in the number of infected people, remains tense. More than half of all cases, namely 53.4% are among industrial workers.

Since the beginning of the CVI pandemic, the Tengiz field of Tengizchevroil LLP has remained a large focus of the disease, and a high incidence has been registered among the operating companies of NCOC (North Caspian Operating Company), CNCEС of the National Industrial Petrochemical Technopark of Atyrau City, in the structural units of Embamunaigas, Kazmunaigaz-Burenie LLP, Matinpetroleum LLP, Kaspiyneft JSC," the Commission said in a statement.

On February 10, the chief state sanitary doctor of Atyrau region signed a resolution on extending the quarantine at the Tengiz field until the epidemiological situation stabilizes.

Over the past day, 59 people have recovered from coronavirus infection in the region. In terms of coronavirus spread, Atyrau region has moved into the green zone.

Kazakhstan confirms 796 more COVID-19 cases, total at 204, 055

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 796 more coronavirus-positive cases, coronavirus2020.kz website reads.

99 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 91 in Almaty, 6 in Shymkent, 79 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 36 in Almaty region, 38 in Atyrau region, 69 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Zhambyl region, 74 in Karaganda region, 70 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in Mangistau region, 100 in Pavlodar region, 40 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkestan raising the country’s total caseload to 204,055.

COVID-19-like pneumonia claims 2 lives in Kazakhstan

As of February 15 Kazakhstan detected 66 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 235 recovered while 2 people died.

Since August 1 Kazakhstan registered 48,766 cases, 604 deaths and 39,713 recoveries.

40 COVID-19 patients put on ventilators in Kazakhstan

As of February 117, 2021, the number of people under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 22,295.

Out of 22,295 COVID-19 patients, 4,927 are being treated as in-patients and 17,368 as out-patients.

The number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 249. 45 patients are treated for critical COVID-19. 40 patients are connected to ventilators.

One Kazakh region remains in COVID-19 'red zone’ for 4th consecutive day

Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar region has been in the 'red zone' on the State’s coronavirus map for the fourth straight day, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan city and Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions are in the 'yellow zone' for COVID-19.

The remaining regions are put in the 'green zone'.

Notably, tough restrictions are in place in the areas in the 'red zone', whereas the areas in 'yellow zone' keep the exiting quarantine measures with greater control over their observation. Restrictions may be eased in the areas in the 'green zone', where the COVID-19 situation is stable.

Turkestan region conducted 35,000 PCR tests for coronavirus in Jan

35,000 PCR tests for COVID-19 were held in Turkestan region in January," head of the medical service quality monitoring department of the regional affiliate of the social medical insurance fund Galima Turekhanova said.

The fund and medical organizations of the region signed an agreement on conducting PCR tests to prevent coronavirus spread and treat coronavirus patients. The medical organizations render 29 inpatient and 44 outpatient services.

Last year there were opened PCR laboratories at the national expertise centre, regional phthisiopulmonology centre, dermato-venereal diseases dispensary and Turkestan city hospital. There are also PCR laboratories at district hospitals in Ordabasy, Zhetysai, Saryagash, Sozak, Sairam and Tolebi districts. However there were detected some drawbacks. As she noted medical workers admitted some mistakes while entering data to the data system.





Kazakhstani arrived from Maldives tests positive for COVID-19





13 international flights from Germany, South Korea, Malta, Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan, with a total of 1,975 passengers on board, on February 16, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission to prevent the spread of COVID-19.





Four flights with 350 passengers on board (4 without PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. Nine flights with 1,662 passengers on board (209 with no PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Almaty city.





Of 1,972 passengers arrived on February 16, 2021, 1,759 had PCR test certificates with a negative result, while 213 had no such certificates.





The passengers with no COVID-19 PCR test certificates were tested for the disease and are in quarantine facilities.





It is said that one passenger arrived on Male-Almaty flight on February 15, 2021 t ested positive for the coronavirus infection.













