Coronavirus latest: Total number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan exceeds 195,000

Kazakhstan has added 1,003 cases of the COVID-19 infection over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 196,115.

The biggest triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pavlodar, Akmola regions and Almaty city – 222, 118, and 114, respectively.

83 daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Kazakhstan region, 81 in Kostanay region, 75 in Nur-Sultan city, 69 in North Kazakhstan region, 63 East Kazakhstan region, 47 in Almaty region, 46 in Karaganda region, 43 in Atyrau region, 11 in Zhambyl region, while Mangistau, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions have each reported 7 daily COVID-19 cases, and Shymkent city and Aktobe region 5 each.

5 more deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia recorded in Kazakhstan

As of February 8, 2021 18 new daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan.

18 new cases of and 5 deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported across the country over the past day. The number of daily COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries stands at 246.

Since August 1, 2020 Kazakhstan has confirmed 48,313 cases of coronavirus-like pneumonia. 37,471 patients made full recovery from it. 584 people have been killed by the disease in the country.

268 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

27,028 people continue to be treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Of 27,028 COVID-19 patients, 5,804 are being treated as in-patients and 21,224 as out-patients. Those also include 268 severe patients, 49 critical patients, and 42 patients on lung ventilators.

Nur-Sultan added to ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

Nur-Sultan city and Akmola, Pavlodar regions are in the "red zone" on the COVID-19 spread map.

Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the 'yellow zone' for the spread of COVID-19.

Other regions are put in the 'green zone'.

The country has reported 1,003 daily cases of the COVID-19 virus.

2 air passengers test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Kazakhstan

The two air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan on February 6, 2021 without COVID-19 PCR tests tested positive.

It is said that 18 international flights from Germany, Maldives, the UAE, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, and Tajikistan landed in Kazakhstan on February 7, 2021. Out of 2,474 passengers of those flights, 1,712 had a PCR test for COVID-19, and 762 were without the tests and tested upon arrival at quarantine facilities.

It was informed that out of the 484 air passengers who had arrived in Kazakhstan with no test results for COVID-19 on February 6, 2021, two tested positive. Of the two, one was on board of Dubai-Almaty flight, and another flew on Frankfurt-Nur-Sultan flight.

Notably, as of February 7, 2021 the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan was in the 'red zone' on the COVID-19 spread map.









