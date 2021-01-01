Coronavirus latest: Two regions in coronavirus ‘red’ zone in Kazakhstan

According to the COVID-19 spread map, the two regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red zone’ for the spread of coronavirus as of December 31, 2020, the National Public Health Center reports.





Now Akmola and Atyrau region are in the 'red zone' for coronavirus spread. Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities as well as Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and West Kazakhstan regions are in the 'yellow zone'.





Other regions are in the 'green zone'.





Kazakhstan confirms 795 more COVID-19 cases





Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 795 more COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.





120 were registered in Kazakh capital, 87 in Almaty, 5 in Shymkent, 55 in Akmola region, 9 in Aktobe region, 51 in Almaty region, 116 in Atyrau region, 46 in East Kazakhstan, 15 in Zhambyl region, 30 in West Kazakhstan, 39 in Karaganda region, 58 in Kostanay region, 8 in Kyzylorda region, 19 in Mangistau region, 72 in Pavlodar region, 59 in North Kazakhstan, 6 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 154,720.





270 coronavirus patients in critical condition





22,102 people in Kazakhstan are receiving treatment for coronavirus, 270 of them are in critical condition, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service informs.





4,959 are staying at hospitals, 270 are in critical condition, 48 in extremely critical condition, while 44 are on life support.





As earlier reported, 795 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, 744 recovered.





COVID-19-like pneumonia: 93 cases, 1 died





Kazakhstan reported 93 more COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 101 recovered while 1 died, coronavirus2020.kz reads.





Since August 1 Kazakhstan registered 45,723 cases, 33,083 recoveries and 499 deaths.





11 Kazakhstanis arriving from Egypt without a PCR certificate are COVID-19 positive





11 Kazakhstanis who arrived on December 29, 2020 without a PCR certificate were found to have COVID-19, the press service of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee reports.





On December 30, 2020, 9 international flights from the Netherlands, Great Britain, Egypt, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Belarus and Uzbekistan arrived on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 1,044 out of 1,258 air passengers had certificates with a negative PCR test result, 214 citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan arrived without certificates", - the message says.





Including: 4 flights arrived at the Almaty airport, 526 passengers, with certificates - 510, without certificates - 16;





to Nur-Sultan airport - 3 flights, 469 passengers, with certificates - 286, without certificates - 183;





to Atyrau airport - 2 flights, 263 passengers, with certificates - 248, without certificates - 15.





Citizens of Kazakhstan who arrived without certificates have been tested for COVID-19 using the PCR analysis method and are awaiting their results in a quarantine hospital.





According to the results of PCR test, 11 out of 212 citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan who arrived in the country on December 29, 2020 on the Sharm El Sheikh - Kostanay flight were diagnosed with coronavirus infection," the press service added.













