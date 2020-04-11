Coronavirus: Number of recovered patients rises to 46 in Kazakhstan

One patient with COVID-19 recovered in North Kazakhstan today, the press service of the Healthcare Ministry reports.

Thus, the total number of those who recovered from the coronavirus in the country reached 46.





As of 17:00 pm, there are 629 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, including 219 cases - in Nur-Sultan, 116 cases - in Almaty city, 48 cases - in Karaganda region, 42 cases - in Akmola region, 29 cases - in Atyrau region, 35 cases - in Zhambyl region, 14 cases - in Shymkent city, 6 cases - in East Kazakhstan region, 10 cases - in Almaty region, 11 cases - in Aktobe region, 25 cases - in North Kazakhstan region, 1 case - in Pavlodar region, 5 case -in Mangistau region, 37 cases - in Kyzylorda region, 2 cases - in West Kazakhstan region, 28 cases -in Turkestan region, and 1 case - in Kostanay region.

