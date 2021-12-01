Система Orphus

Coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan as of Nov 29

29.11.2021, 12:19 39340
The data on the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of November 29 was announced, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.
 
So, over the past day in Kazakhstan, 795 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection were detected Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
By regions: Nur-Sultan - 112, Almaty - 65, Shymkent - 7, Akmola region - 75, Aktobe region - 14, Almaty region - 34, Atyrau region - 13, East Kazakhstan region - 41, Zhambyl region - 11, West Kazakhstan region - 11, Karaganda region - 106, Kostanay region - 99, Kyzylorda region - 5, Mangystau region - 2, Pavlodar region - 92, North Kazakhstan region - 103, Turkestan region - 5.
 
In total, 970,887 cases have been identified in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.
 
Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 827 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. The total recovered in the country is 934 813.
 
One Kazakhstan region remains in 'red' zone for CVI
 
The IDC for COVID-19 Nonproliferation has presented a matrix of the epidemiological situation on coronavirus in Kazakhstan for November 29,.
 
So, according to the matrix, only the North Kazakhstan region remained in the 'red' zone Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
The 'yellow' zone includes: Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay regions.
 
The 'green' zone: Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan regions.
 
Over the past day, 795 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan, 827 people recovered.
 
Daily mortality from coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of Nov 29
 
The daily mortality rate from coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of November 29 has become known, with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
 
So, 11 people died from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan per day.
 
26 991 people continue to receive treatment from CVI (23 396 CVI + and 3595 CVI-), 5 809 of them are in hospitals, and 21 182 patients are at the outpatient treatment.
 
Among the patients with CVI + and CVI-, there are: 396 patients - in serious condition, 119 patients - in a state of extreme severity, 75 patients - on a ventilator.
 
The incidence of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection
 
On November 27, 2021, 10 cases of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection, 2 deaths were recorded and 30 people recovered. In total, since March 13, 2020, the following have been registered: cases - 82 540, deaths - 5 140, recovered - 73 805.
 
