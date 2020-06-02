Coronavirus tally in Kazakhstan climbs to 11,308

11 308 people contracted coronavirus in Kazakhstan, 41 people died, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions: Nur-Sultan city - 2207, Almaty city - 2647, Shymkent city - 867, Akmola region - 166, Aktobe region - 343, Almaty region - 361, Atyrau region - 11105, East Kazakhstan region - 135, Zhambyl region - 380, West Kazakhstan region - 665, Karaganda region - 932, Kostanay region - 182, Kyzylorda region - 402, Mangistau region - 272, Pavlodar region - 206, North Kazakhstan region - 59, Turkestan region - 379





To date, 11,308 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.

The number of Kazakhstanis recovered from the COVID-19 has increased to 5,404. The number of people died from the coronavirus infection is 41.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.