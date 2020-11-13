Coronavirus update in Kazakhstan as of Nov 11

Update on COVID-19 incidence in Kazakhstan as of November 11 has been announced, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.





Over the past day, 568 people with positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan.





Incidence by regions:





- Nur-Sultan - 37;





- Almaty - 30;





- Shymkent - 3;





- Akmola region - 45;





- Aktobe region - 7;





- Almaty region - 14;





- Atyrau region - 7;





- East Kazakhstan region - 237;





- Zhambyl region - 5;





- West Kazakhstan region - 24;





- Karaganda region - 12;





- Kostanay region - 61;





- Mangystau region - 2;





- Pavlodar region - 52;





- North Kazakhstan region - 30;





- Turkestan region - 2.





In total, 117,904 cases have been recorded in the country.













