Countries open for visiting for citizens of Kazakhstan in June

In June 2021, international flights will be operated to 13 countries on 43 routes with a frequency of 122 flights per week," said the report.
The citizens of Kazakhstan in coming month can visit the following states:
Turkey: (Nur-Sultan - Istanbul, Turkestan - Istanbul, Almaty - Istanbul, Shymkent - Istanbul, Almaty - Antalya);
United Arab Emirates: (Nur-Sultan - Dubai, Almaty - Dubai, Nur-Sultan / Almaty / Atyrau / Aktobe / Karaganda / Shymkent / Aktau / Uralsk - Ras al-Khaim, Almaty - Sharjah, Nur-Sultan - Abu- Dhabi from June 25, Almaty - Abu Dhabi from June 26);
Uzbekistan: (Nur-Sultan - Tashkent, Almaty - Tashkent, Aktau - Urgench, Almaty - Samarkand);
Russia: (Nur-Sultan - Moscow, Almaty - Moscow);
Kyrgyzstan: (Almaty - Bishkek, Turkestan - Bishkek);
Belarus: (Nur-Sultan - Minsk);
Ukraine: (Nur-Sultan - Kiev, Almaty - Kiev);
Germany: (Nur-Sultan / Almaty - Frankfurt, Uralsk - Frankfurt, Atyrau - Frankfurt);
Georgia: (Almaty - Tbilisi, Nur-Sultan - Kutaisi, Aktau - Kutaisi and Atyrau - Kutaisi);
Tajikistan: (Almaty - Dushanbe);
South Korea: (Almaty - Seoul);
Egypt: (Nur-Sultan - Sharm el-Sheikh, Almaty - Sharm el-Sheikh).
