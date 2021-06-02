Countries open for visiting for citizens of Kazakhstan in June

Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan has listed the countries open for visiting by the citizens of Kazakhstan in June.

In June 2021, international flights will be operated to 13 countries on 43 routes with a frequency of 122 flights per week," said the report.

The citizens of Kazakhstan in coming month can visit the following states:

Turkey: (Nur-Sultan - Istanbul, Turkestan - Istanbul, Almaty - Istanbul, Shymkent - Istanbul, Almaty - Antalya);

United Arab Emirates: (Nur-Sultan - Dubai, Almaty - Dubai, Nur-Sultan / Almaty / Atyrau / Aktobe / Karaganda / Shymkent / Aktau / Uralsk - Ras al-Khaim, Almaty - Sharjah, Nur-Sultan - Abu- Dhabi from June 25, Almaty - Abu Dhabi from June 26);

Uzbekistan: (Nur-Sultan - Tashkent, Almaty - Tashkent, Aktau - Urgench, Almaty - Samarkand);

Russia: (Nur-Sultan - Moscow, Almaty - Moscow);

Kyrgyzstan: (Almaty - Bishkek, Turkestan - Bishkek);

Belarus: (Nur-Sultan - Minsk);

Ukraine: (Nur-Sultan - Kiev, Almaty - Kiev);

Germany: (Nur-Sultan / Almaty - Frankfurt, Uralsk - Frankfurt, Atyrau - Frankfurt);

Georgia: (Almaty - Tbilisi, Nur-Sultan - Kutaisi, Aktau - Kutaisi and Atyrau - Kutaisi);

Tajikistan: (Almaty - Dushanbe);

South Korea: (Almaty - Seoul);

Egypt: (Nur-Sultan - Sharm el-Sheikh, Almaty - Sharm el-Sheikh).













