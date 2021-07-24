Countries to which flights from Kazakhstan are made

Turkey - 52 flights a week;
UAE - 31 flights a week;
Uzbekistan - 32 flights a week;
Russia - 10 flights a week;
Georgia - 12 flights a week;
Kyrgyzstan - 9 flights a week;
Belarus - 8 flights a week;
Ukraine - 5 flights a week;
Germany - 9 flights a week;
Tajikistan - 2 flights a week;
South Korea - 2 flights a week;
Egypt - 2 charter flights a week;
Netherlands - 1 flight a week;
Montenegro - 7 flights a week;
Poland - 1 flight a week;
Armenia - 1 flight a week.
Flights are carried out in strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements.
