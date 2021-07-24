Countries to which flights from Kazakhstan are made

Regular international air traffic is carried out to 16 countries on 44 routes with a frequency of 184 flights a week, the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee said on Friday.





Turkey - 52 flights a week;





UAE - 31 flights a week;





Uzbekistan - 32 flights a week;





Russia - 10 flights a week;





Georgia - 12 flights a week;





Kyrgyzstan - 9 flights a week;





Belarus - 8 flights a week;





Ukraine - 5 flights a week;





Germany - 9 flights a week;





Tajikistan - 2 flights a week;





South Korea - 2 flights a week;





Egypt - 2 charter flights a week;





Netherlands - 1 flight a week;





Montenegro - 7 flights a week;





Poland - 1 flight a week;





Armenia - 1 flight a week.





Flights are carried out in strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements.









