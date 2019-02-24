Court fined journalist and newspaper 5 million tenge in favor of the official

Almaty. July 23. Kazakhstan Today - The Court of Uralsk has decided to fine Lukpan Akhmedyarov and "Ural week" newspaper 5 million tenge in favor of the official, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"On July 20, judge of the court №2 of Uralsk Batykgul Baimagambetova made a decision: to fine a journalist Lukpan Akhmedyarov and founder of the newspaper "Ural Week" 5 million tenge in favor of the head of the internal politics of West Kazakhstan oblast akimat Tlekkabyl Imashev", the AdilSoz, International Foundation for Protection of Freedom of Speech informed.



As noted in the foundation, "the reason was the article "Brother, matchmaker, and drag", published on February 2, 2012. It described the sib in the authorities of the oblast. The complainant outraged the words: "Marriages are made in heaven, but the benefits are quite terrestrial. This is confirmed by the career of Tlekkabyl Imashev, former physical education teacher, and now head of the regional department of internal policy of WKO. In addition to personal qualities, the chief ideologist of the oblast has also a kinship with Imangali Tasmagambetov, former prime minister".



In addition, "Tlekkabyl Imashev was offended by the illustration to the article: "Presenting of my image in a deck of playing cards offends me not only as a public servant, but as a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as by such action you have a goal to smear my reputation as an honest public servant and an honest citizen," the foundation informed.



"Forensic linguistics expert has determined that the text of the disputed article L. Akhmedyarov contains no evidence of discrediting the honor and dignity of the complainant and an expert of the Committee to monitor the quality of health services identified in the court that Imashev lied, saying that the next day after the article he fell ill in hospital. The expert gave testimony in court that Imashev went to the hospital in a planned manner, within 10 days standing in a queue at the hospital", the foundation reported.



According to AdilSoz, the "case at the suit of Imashev was filed on April 16, three days later Lukpan Akhmedyarov was assassinated: he was beaten, and inflicted several wounds with a knife and shots from a firearm. On April 22, regaining consciousness, answering the question of the investigators "Which of his publications could cause a desire to kill him?" the journalist named the article "Brother, matchmaker, and drag".



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.