Court in Almaty sentenced British pilot to 20 years for murderdering his daughter

The court in Almaty has sentenced British pilot Mohamed Barakat to 20 years in prison for the murder of his six-month-old daughter, said Bakhytzhan Bakirbayev , judge of the Specialized Interdistrict Criminal Court.

The court has declared Barakat's guilt proven and found him guilty of murder. The court recognized the commission of a crime in a state of alcoholic and drug intoxication as an aggravating circumstance, subsequently, he has been sentenced to maximum term of 20 years in prison. After serving his sentence, Barakat will be expelled from the Republic of Kazakhstan for a period of five years, " he said.

He added that Barakat's guilt was confirmed by the testimony of witnesses.

The court revealed that in October last year British citizen B., being in a state of alcoholic and drug intoxication, after a quarrel with his wife, started beating his daughter, which caused her death. His guilt was proved by the testimony of a witness - a maid that she heard the sounds of banging on the wall, after which the crying of the child fell silent, then she saw how the victim entered the room and carried the child unconscious in her arms. More than 10 witnesses testified that a woman with a child





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.