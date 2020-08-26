COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 84, killing 2 in Kazakhstan

84 have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours.





Over the past day, 823 recoveries and 2 deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported in Kazakhstan.





COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 22,744 people and killed 258 countrywide since August 1 as well as 4,519 people are said to have beaten COVID-19-like pneumonia.





















