COVID-19: 1,472 new cases over past day

Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,472 cases of coronavirus infection including 644 symptom-free cases, coronavirus2020.kz reports.
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):
Nur-Sultan city - 226/104
Almaty city - 208/107
Shymkent city - 55/34
Akmola region - 59/36
Aktobe region - 24/13
Almaty region - 69/46
Atyrau region - 64/52
East Kazakhstan region - 211/66
Zhambyl region - 52/24
West Kazakhstan region - 79/46
Karaganda region - 107/25
Kostanay region - 67/19
Kyzylorda region - 54/30
Mangistau region - 44/8
Pavlodar region - 65/14
North Kazakhstan region - 65/4
Turkestan region - 23/16
To date, 87,664 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.