COVID-19: 1,472 new cases over past day

Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,472 cases of coronavirus infection including 644 symptom-free cases, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):

Nur-Sultan city - 226/104

Almaty city - 208/107

Shymkent city - 55/34

Akmola region - 59/36

Aktobe region - 24/13

Almaty region - 69/46

Atyrau region - 64/52

East Kazakhstan region - 211/66

Zhambyl region - 52/24

West Kazakhstan region - 79/46

Karaganda region - 107/25

Kostanay region - 67/19

Kyzylorda region - 54/30

Mangistau region - 44/8

Pavlodar region - 65/14

North Kazakhstan region - 65/4

Turkestan region - 23/16

To date, 87,664 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country.













