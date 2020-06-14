COVID-19 Live Updates: Coronavirus in US Surpasses 2 Million Cases

At the moment, almost 113,000 individuals have died from COVID in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, Great Britain comes second with 41,200 fatalities, and Brazil is third with 39,680 deaths.

Amid the decline in the number of new cases, European countries, Russia, and some other nations are lifting restrictive measures, announcing the cancellation of travel bans and lockdowns. In the meantime, mass rallies are hitting the US and other countries, as people protests police brutality, following the death of African American George Floyd after a violent arrest in Minneapolis.

London's Heathrow Airport Must Reduce Jobs as Gov't Orders 14-Day Quarantine Over COVID-19

London's Heathrow Airport on Thursday announced that it would not be able to sustain its current level of employment, as the UK authorities implement new travel regulations including a 14-day quarantine for everyone arriving in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Throughout this crisis, we have tried to protect front line jobs, but this is no longer sustainable, and we have now agreed a voluntary severance scheme with our union partners. While we cannot rule out further job reductions, we will continue to explore options to minimise the number of job losses", Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said in a statement.

The airport has urged the authorities to create so-called air bridges with low-risk countries.

Libya Records 19 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Nears 400

Libyan health officials have registered 19 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, compared to the 27 cases reported the previous day, the National Centre for Disease Control said early on Thursday.

Out of 683 coronavirus tests conducted over the past day, 664 came back negative and 19 were positive, according to the center’s epidemiological report. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Libya now stands at 378.

The tally of recoveries in Libya increased to 59 after another individual was cured, the centre added. The death toll remains at five.

A total of 314 cases are active, according to the authorities.

Coronavirus Tally in Pakistan Rises to 119,536

Number of Infected in Russia Surpasses 500,000, Death Toll Rises to Over 6,500

Russia has registered 8,779 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,404 yesterday), taking the total count to more than 500,000, the national coronavirus response centre said on Thursday.

The Russian Federation has recorded a cumulative total of 502,436 cases (+1.8 percent) of coronavirus infections in 85 regions", the response centre said in a statement.

According to the response centre, Russia has confirmed 8,779 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions over the past 24 hours, of which 3,235 (36.8 percent) were asymptomatic carriers.

Of the new cases, 1,436 were registered in Moscow, 724 in the Moscow Region, and 312 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 1,195, 735, and 313, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 174 (216 yesterday) to 6,358.

As many as 8,367 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (10,386 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 261,150.

According to Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, the country has conducted more than 13.8 million COVID-19 tests since the onset of the outbreak, with 321,000 suspected carriers still under medical observation.

British Airways Puts its Art Works Up for Auction to Stay Afloat Amid Pandemic

British Airways is to put some of its renowned art collection up for auction in a bid to raise extra cash, as the company is preparing to lay off thousands of staff amid the pandemic. The collection includes works by Damien Hirst, Peter Doig, and Bridget Riley.

Russian Hospitals Receive First Batches of Avifavir Medication Against COVID-19

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the pharmaceutical company ChemRar on Thursday said they have started delivering the drug Avifavir against COVID-19 to hospitals across the country.

The first batches of the medication have been delivered to hospitals and authorised pharmaceutical organisations in the Moscow, Leningrad, Novgorod, Kirov, and Nizhny Novgorod regions, the Republic of Tatarstan and Yekaterinburg. In June, 60,000 courses of Avifavir will be delivered to Russian hospitals. If needed, production can be increased to 2 million courses per year", RDIF and ChemRar said in a joint statement.

Avifavir, created on the basis of Favipiravir, is one of two drugs registered globally to treat COVID-19. In early June, the Russian Health Ministry said that the medication had proven 90 percent efficient during trials. It is not currently possible to purchase Avifavir in a pharmacy, it is available only to patients treated at hospitals and is used under medical supervision.

Japan to Allow 250 Visitors Per Day From Australia, Thailand, Vietnam in Summer - Reports

Japanese authorities are planning to soften the nation’s travel restrictions for Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, and Vietnam this summer, allowing up to 250 travellers a day from those countries, the news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing its government sources.

Japan has banned entry from 111 countries and regions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, turning away travellers who have visited any of those places within two weeks.

According to the news agency, Tokyo picked those particular countries because they have managed to get their coronavirus outbreaks under control and have strong economic ties with Japan. Depending on further developments, countries like China, South Korea, and the United States could join them as well. The quotas will be first applied to people coming for business, including executives and engineers.

The government is also considering creating PCR stations to screen those leaving the country for COVID-19.

COVID-19 Herd Immunity Study to Be Carried Out in 3 Russian Regions in June

A COVID-19 herd immunity study will be held in June in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory, as well as the cities of Tyumen and St. Petersburg, the Russian public health watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) said on Thursday.

A study concerning herd immunity to the SARS CoV-2 virus will be conducted in three pilot regions. The seroepidemiologic study is going to take place in the Khabarovsk Territory, Tyumen, and St. Petersburg in June 2020", Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

Heathrow Launches Voluntary Redundancy Scheme Amid Pandemic

While we cannot rule out further job reductions, we will continue to explore options to minimise the number of job losses", Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye said in a statement. According to the airport, passenger traffic was down 97% in May, and is expected to decline further due to the introduction of a 14-day quarantine for all arrivals.

Australian PM Morrison Warns Protesters Could Be Fined or Arrested for Breaking Pandemic Restrictions

We actually don't know right now whether those rallies on the weekend may have caused outbreaks", Prime Minister Scott Morrison told 2GB Radio on Thursday. He also criticised protesters who were urging to remove statues of white leaders, saying they were driven by political agendas.

Certainly any further action on this front would be absolutely unacceptable ... The double standards that [protesters] allowed themselves to perpetrate by turning up has offended, rightly I think, Australians right across the country", he stated.

Chinese Health Authorities Confirm 11 New Coronavirus Cases, All Coming From Abroad

The Chinese health commission on Thursday announced that 11 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected within its borders over the past 24 hours, all of them imported from abroad.

Four of those cases are asymptomatic, while the rest are experiencing the infection in a mild form, the commission said in its daily update.

China to Resume Travel With Russia If Epidemiological Requirements Observed - Moscow

Germany Records 555 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 185,416

Germany has confirmed 555 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 185,416, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll grew by 26 to 8,755 people within the same time period. A day earlier, the country confirmed 318 new cases and 18 fatalities.

More than 171,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.













