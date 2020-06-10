COVID-19 Live Updates: Global Coronavirus Tally Tops 6.8Mln

The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic has reached 399,718; over 6.89 million cases of the infection have been detected, and almost 3.08 million of those patients have recovered, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.





The Americas continue to lead in the number of overall coronavirus cases, with over 3.1 million cases. The Americas are followed by Europe, which has reported over 2.2 million COVID-19 cases.





The United States has the highest case count in the world, with 1,920,061, including 109,802 fatalities and 500,849 recoveries.





Russia Registers 8,984 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Case Count Reaches 467,673





Russia has registered 8,984 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 8,855 recorded on Saturday, and the total count rose to 467,673 cases, the national coronavirus response centre said on Sunday.





Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,984 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 3,458 (38.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.





Russia has so far recorded 467,673 cases of the disease in 85 regions, the center added.





Meanwhile, the country's death toll related to the coronavirus has grown by 134, down from 197 on Saturday, to 5,859.





As many as 5,343 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country over the past day, compared to 8,708 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cured people to 226,731.





Brazil Registers Over 900 COVID-19 Fatalities in Past 24 Hours





The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has risen by 904 to 35,930 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said, adding that 27,075 new coronavirus cases were detected in the same period.





The day before, Brazil reported about 30,830 new cases of the coronavirus disease and recorded 1,005 new fatalities.





The total COVID-19 tally in Brazil now stands at 672,846. According to the ministry, 10,209 recovered from the disease over past day.





Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded about 1.9 million COVID-19 patients.





Germany's COVID-19 Tally Rises By 301 to 183,979 Over Past 24 Hours





Another 301 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Germany in the past 24 hours, which marks a decrease from the 407 new positive tests reported the day before, taking the total number of infections in the country to 183,979, according to the Robert Koch Institute’s data.





The death toll has grown by 22 to 8,668 people within the same period of time, which is a decrease from the 33 fatalities reported the day before. More than 169,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.





The highest number of coronavirus cases has been recorded in Bavaria (47,334), North Rhine-Westphalia (38,616) and Baden-Wurttemberg (34,912). Berlin has 6,997 cases.













