Coronavirus latest: Health Ministry officials on stage 3 trials of Kazakh QazCovid-in vaccine

The Kazakh Health Ministry officials told about the 3rd stage of the clinical trials of the Kazakh QazCovid-in vaccine against COVID-19.

According to the Health Ministry, during the 1st and 2nd stages of the clinical trials of the QazCovid-in vaccine, good immune tolerability and safety of the vaccine after one or two intramuscular injections were observed. High immunogenic activity against SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is well noted after two injections, was noted.

The vaccine now undergoes the 3rd stage of clinical trials on 3,000 volunteers of different age groups, including those at risk groups. The trials are carried out at the clinical bases in Almaty and Taraz cities.

The Health Ministry reminted that the development of the COVID-19 vaccine by the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems began upon the instructions given by the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on March 23, 2020.

The vaccine was tested for safety and toxicity on animals when injected in big doses. The hematological and biochemical blood indicators showed that the vaccine is safe as well as the vaccine’s effect on the internal organs of animals was assessed. It is said that the QazCovid-in vaccine is recommended for clinical trials on volunteers following the preclinical trials.

The QazCovid-in vaccine against COVID-19 was developed on May 9, 2020 and has already undergone preclinical trials. The WHO included the vaccine in its list of candidate COVID-19 vaccines on May 15, 2020.





Kazakhstan adds 1,007 daily COVID-19 cases





Kazakhstan has added 1,007 new cases of the coronavirus infection to its total caseload over the past day.





Pavlodar region and Nur-Sultan city are the only areas to report triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 180 and 131, respectively.





Almaty region has reported 95 fresh COVID-19 cases, Akmola and West Kazkahstan regions – 87 each, Kostanay region – 78, East Kazakhstan region – 75, Karaganda region – 66, North Kazakhstan region – 65, Almaty region – 48, Atyrau region – 21, Shymkent city – 20, Zhambyl region – 18, Turkestan region – 12, Kyzylorda region – 9, Aktobe region – 8, and Mangistau region – 7.





The country’s COVID-19 tally has reached 199,093.

920 got COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty

Almaty region as well as all regions of Kazakhstan began mass vaccination against COVID-19 on February 1.

1,450 doses of vaccine of Russia’s Sputnik V arrived in the region. 40 people of Almaty region were vaccinated on the first day of vaccination campaign, as of now 920 got shots. As stated at the press conference held at the JETISЭ MEDIA platform, 9,000 doses will be delivered in March, 45,000 doses each month from April to June.

There are 29 vaccination rooms in the region. 11,192 medical workers are to get vaccinated at large. 920 got inoculated for the past 9 days.

All the medical facilities created conditions to protect from coronavirus and other respiratory diseases," deputy head of the healthcare department of Almaty region.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan began mass vaccination against COVID-19 on February 1. Production of Sputnik V vaccine started in Kazakhstan on December 21, 2020. It is expected to vaccinate up to 2 mln people in the first half of the year, up to 3-4 mln in the second half of the year. Up to 10 mln Kazakhstanis will get Sputnik V vaccine at large. About 3,000 volunteers were vaccinated with domestic vaccine QazCovid-In within the 3rd stage of clinical trials since December 25, 2020. Trials will complete at the close of March. QazCovid-In was given temporary registration for 9 months.

One more air passenger tests positive for COVID-19 in Almaty

One air passenger arrived in Kazakhstan on Sharm El Sheikh-Almaty flight on February 9, 2021 tested positive for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

12 international flights from Germany, South Korea, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, and Uzbekistan arrived in Kazakhstan on February 10, 2021.

Of 1,304 air passengers arrived, 1,032 had PCR test certificates with a negative result, while 272 Kazakhstanis had no such certificates.

The passengers with no COVID-19 PCR test certificates were tested for COVID-19 and are in quarantine facilities.

Out of 224 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country on February 9, 2021, one tested positive.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,007 daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 1,530 people have defeated the disease in the country over the past day.

Nur-Sultan moves into COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

As of February 11, 2021 the two regions – Akmola and Pavlodar – are in the 'red zone' on the country’s COVID-19 spread map, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19 reports.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has been placed in the 'yellow zone' for the spread of COVID-19 alongside West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

The remaining regions are in the 'green zone'.





260 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan





25,272 people are receiving coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan said.





Of 25,272 COVID-19 patients, 5,318 are being treated at home and 19,954 in hospitals. 260 COVID-19 patients are said to be in severe condition and 48 in critical. Lung ventilators are connected to 46 patients.





Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,007 daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 1,530 people have defeated the disease in the country over the past day.





4 die from COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan over past day





52 new daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan.





The country has also added 4 deaths and 239 recoveries from the COVID-19-like pneumonia.





COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have reached 48,440 in the country. 38,237 recovered and 591 died from the disease.





Quarantine measures extended at Tengiz oilfield to prevent COVID-19 spread





The quarantine and restrictive measures have been prolonged at the Tengiz oilfield following the new order of the chief medical officer of Atyrau region,





The quarantine and restrictive measures are to be in place at the Tengiz oilfield until the epidemiological situation has stabilized. According to the new order, Tengizchevroil, operational headquarters at Tengiz, heads of contracting agencies, and other enterprises within the territory of Tengizchevroil need to ensure the execution of the action plan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection among shift workers.





The contracting agencies will also need to work out a detailed action plan for containing COVID-19 outbreaks, open additional quarantine sites at the Tengiz oilfield for COVID-19 patients with no symptoms.





All the industrial fly-in/fly-out enterprises and companies need to strictly follow the restrictions and quarantine measures.

