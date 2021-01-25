COVID-19 Live Updates: Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,584

Kazakhstan has reported 1,584 COVID-19 cases over the past day.

Akmola region has reported the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 237. Nur-Sultan city follows with 229. Pavlodar region comes third with 220 COVID-19 cases reported over the past day.

Kostanay region, Almaty city, and North Kazakhstan region have also reported triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 177, 131, and 113, respectively.

Atyrau region has reported 96 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Almaty region – 92, West Kazakhstan region – 84, Karaganda region – 82, East Kazakhstan region – 42, Zhambyl region – 20, Kyzylorda region – 16, Turkestan region – 16, Mangistau region – 11, Aktobe region – 10, and Shymkent city – 8.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 176,974.

COVID-19-like pneumonia: 2 deaths reported in past day

110 new cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

2 deaths and 94 recoveries from the disease have also been reported in the last 24 hours.

The country’s total number of people affected by the disease has reached 47,421. The death toll stands at 552. Those recovered from the disease number 35,149.

43 COVID-19 patients stay on ventilators

26,736 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

Of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 6,753 are in-patients, and 19,983 are out-patients.

They also include 291 severe patients, 50 critical patients, and 43 patients on lung ventilators.





Almaty has come closer to the red zone for COVID-19.





According to the matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation in the regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan on January 23, published by the IDC on COVID-19:





- the red zone includes Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions;





- the yellow zone - Almaty, Karaganda, Almaty regions;





- the green zone - all other regions.





Recall, a week ago, on January 16, Nur-Sultan again entered the red zone. The day before, the capital's akimat reported that in connection with the increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection in the city, raids will be intensified.









