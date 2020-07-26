COVID-19 Operational Headquarters strengthens control in regions

At the meeting of the Operational Headquarters on COVID-19 chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, the activities of state bodies in the fight against coronavirus infection were heard.

Ministry of Healthcare reported that, thanks to the adoption of operational measures, a number of positive results were achieved over a two-week period:

daily increase in COVID-19 infection has been reduced from 4% to 2.3%;

number of people who recovered increased by 60%;

number of ambulance calls decreased by 31%, including on COVID-19 issues by 22%;

employment of intensive care beds was reduced by 12%, and the occupancy rate of hospitals from 81% to 56%.

At the same time, the Operational Headquarters noted the insufficient work of the akimats of the West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions, where the lowest indicators were recorded in the COVID-19 region rating of the Ministry of Healthcare.

Also, the deputy prime minister instructed the akimat of the North Kazakhstan region to take prompt measures to unload the existing bed capacity.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on the identification from July 5, 2020, of 4.3 thousand violations of quarantine, while insufficient work on identifying them was noted in Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions.

Special attention was paid to the issues of citizens' observance of the sanitary and mask regime.

We need to radically change the consciousness and behavior of people with an emphasis on the pricelessness and uniqueness of life. It is still believed in our country that ‘masks will not help anyway — do not wear them,’ but there is little sense. People are still guided not by facts, but by their own incorrect beliefs. The fight against the virus should unite all Kazakhstanis with a sense of a common goal, and society itself should condemn the violation of the quarantine regime. This is one of the tasks of state bodies,’’ noted Tugzhanov.

Summing up, the deputy prime minister instructed to develop rules of conduct for citizens during the pandemic, to carry out daily raids in the regions on violations of the quarantine regime with wide media coverage, and also gave a number of other operational instructions.













