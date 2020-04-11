COVID-19 TestMoscow to Soon Start Testing Foreign Express COVID-19 Diagnostics Systems - Deputy Mayor

Foreign express coronavirus diagnostics systems may be soon registered in Russia and tested in Moscow, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova told Russia-24 broadcaster on Monday.

We are working on this actively. I hope that many foreign tests systems, especially the quick ones, the express tests will be registered soon. We have created a special centre in the Kommunarka hospital [for coronavirus patients], which enables us to test all the possible systems that currently exist in the world. A Dutch system, which is now being registered at the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare, is working fine," Rakova said, when asked whether Moscow is looking into the possibility to purchase foreign tests.

Earlier in the day, Russian pharma company Gemerium registered a new coronavirus test to identify the coronavirus disease.

At the moment, Russia has carried out almost 700,000 tests for COVID-19, which is third in the world after the United States and Germany.

The country has managed to prevent explosive growth of the coronavirus so far, but there are at least 6,343 infected in Russia, and the death toll has now reached 47.





