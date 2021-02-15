COVID Digest: 244 patients in severe condition

24,200 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan reports.





As of February 13, 2021 the number of people under coronavirus treatment stands at 24,200, including 5,230 in-patients and 18,970 out-patients.





COVID-19 patients in severe condition number 244, and those in critical COVID-19 – 46. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators stands at 41.





Notably, Kazakhstan has added 920 confirmed cases of and 1,341 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.





Kazakhstan adds 255 daily recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia





77 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours.





Three more deaths and 255 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been recorded.





Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia tally has reached 48,675. The death toll stands at 598. The number of those recovered from the disease is 39,069.





Notably, the country has added 837 new COVID-19 cases over the past day.





Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 cases down to 837





Kazakhstan has added 837 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 201,801.





Pavlodar region and Almaty city are the only areas to report triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 130 and 110, respectively.





77 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Kazakhstan region, 75 in Kostanay region, 69 in Akmola region as well as in Karaganda region, 61 in East Kazakhstan region, 53 in Nur-Sultan city as well as in Almaty region, 49 in North Kazakhstan region, 30 in Atyrau region, 17 in Kyzylorda region, 14 in Zhambyl region, 11 in Aktobe region, 10 in Mangistau region, 5 in Shymkent city, and 4 in Turkestan region.













