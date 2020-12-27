COVID Digest: 49 Kazakhstanis died from COVID-19 in a week

49 people died from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan between December 14 and 20, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

8 people died in Kazakh capital, 11 in Shymkent, 1 in Shymkent, 2 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 5 in Almaty region, 4 in Atyrau region, 4 in East Kazakhstan, 6 in West Kazakhstan, 2 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in Mangistau region, 3 in Pavlodar region bringing the country's death toll to 2,196.

380 coronavirus patients treated at Tengiz oilfield

Over the past 24 hours, 62 more coronavirus cases were detected in Atyrau region, the regional healthcare department's press service informs.

11 patients are from Atyrau, while 39 are from Tengiz oilfield. 20 people have symptoms. As of today 100 patients are staying at regional infectious diseases hospital, 16 at the district infectious diseases hospital, 380 at the infectious diseases hospital at Tengiz. Notably, 24 people recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Almaty city, West Kazakhstan region move to 'yellow zone'

Seven regions in Kazakhstan are in the 'yellow zone' in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection as of December 23.

Atyrau region is the only area which is in the 'red zone'.

The 'yellow zone' comprises the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.

Other regions are in the 'green zone'.

Kazakhstan reports over 190 new COVID-like pneumonia cases

Kazakhstan has registered 191 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, up 1 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

93 people have recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia and unfortunately two people died of the disease.

Sinсe August 1, Kazakhstan has added 44,795 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of 44,795, 32,440 patients have made full recoveries. The COVID-like pneumonia has claimed lives of 481 people across Kazakhstan.

Number of COVID-19 cases exceed 148,000 in Kazakhstan

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 733 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Almaty city has reported the highest number of fresh daily infections - 88. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sutlan, with 75 fresh COVID-19 cases. The city is followed by East Kazakhstan region with 71 new coronavirus cases.

67 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 66 - in Pavlodar region, 64 - in North Kazakhstan region, 62 - in Atyrau region, 59 - in Akmola region, 49 - in Almaty region, 40 - in West Kazakhstan region, 34 - in Karaganda region, 18 - in Mangistau region, 12 - in Zhambyl region, 8 - in Aktobe region, 8 - in Kyzylorda region, 6 - in Shymkent city, and 6 in Turkestan region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has amounted to 148,708.

Since the onset of the pandemic 133,510 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.