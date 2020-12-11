COVID Digest: 54 coronavirus-positive patients died in Kazakhstan last week

54 coronavirus-positive patients died in Kazakhstan last week from November 30 until December 6, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

5 died in Nur-Sultan, 10 in Almaty, 1 in Akmola region, 5 in Almaty region, 3 in Atyrau region, 10 in east Kazakhstan, 7 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in Mangistau region, 4 in Pavlodar region, 5 in North Kazakhstan bringing the country’s death toll to 2,088.

Kazakhstan adds three-digit number of new COVID-like pneumonia cases

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 215 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, up 197 from the previous day.

109 patients have reportedly made full recoveries from the disease in the country in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 43,339 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. The disease has claimed lives of 456 people. Of 43,339, 31,141 people have fully recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia.

Number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan surpasses 122,000

In the past 24 hours, 944 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, up 396 from the previous day.

Three regions have added three-digit numbers of COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, including Kostanay region with 205, Almaty region with 153, and East Kazakhstan region with 151.

91 patients have made full recoveries in Pavlodar regions, 86 – in Akmola region, 74 – in Nur-Sultan city, 47 – in Aktobe region, 41 – in Almaty city, 33 – in West Kazakhstan region, 24 – in North Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Shymkent city, 14 – in Zhambyl region, 7 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Turkestan region, and 1 – in Mangistau region.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 122,291.

Almost 14,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

13,986 people, including 1,003 children, continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

3,747 patients are staying at hospitals, 10,239 are receiving outpatient treatment. 231 patients are in critical condition, 33 are in extremely severe condition and 38 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had registered 729 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

2 regions of Kazakhstan still in 'red' zone

Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the 'red' zone as the coronavirus infections keep on growing there.

As the National public healthcare centre of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports, East Kazakhstan, Akmola and Kostanay regions have stabilized health situation. The regions moved from 'red' zone to the 'yellow' one. Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Atyray regions are in the 'yellow' zone. The rest of the regions of Kazakhstan are in the 'green' zone.

The 'red' zone imposes strict restriction measures.

Kazakh capital reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

Kazakhstan has added 729 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, up 59 from the previous day.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 106. Pavlodar region has recorded the second biggest number of fresh daily infections – 98. East Kazakhstan region has rounded out the top 3 with 95 new COVID-19 cases.

74 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 70 – in North Kazakhstan region, 68 – in Almaty city, 60 – in Akmola region, 34 – in Atyrau region, 34 – in West Kazakhstan region, 30 – in Karaganda region, 22 – in Zhambyl region, 22 – in Almaty region, 8 – in Aktobe region, 4 – in Shymkent city, 3 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region.

The newly added COVID-19 cases have pushed the total caseload in Kazakhstan to 138,382.

42 COVID-19 cases reported over past day at Tengiz oilfield

61 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region over the past day.

According to the health office of Atyrau region, on December 7, 19 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Atyrau city, 42 – at the Tengiz oilfield.

Out of 61 daily COVID-19 cases, one was said to be symptomatic.

As of today, 174 COVID-19 patients are under coronavirus treatment at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield, 38 – at the regional infectious diseases hospital, 3 – in Indersk district, and 2 – in Kyzylkoginsk district. 164 more patients are said to be treated at home.

The region has reported a total of 11,401 COVID-19 recoveries, including 11 over the past day, since the pandemic began.

65 seniors contact COVID-19 in nursing home in Pavlodar rgn

65 seniors as well as 11 staff members of the nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city of Aksu, Pavlodar region.

According to Aidar Sitkazinov, head of the regional health office, 33 out of 65 infected elderly people have been hospitalized with mild and moderate symptoms as well as due to preconditions they all have. One of them is said to be in severe condition due to the recent surgery.

The department for product and service quality and safety control said that despite the fact that most of those infected are over 65 years old and suffer from chronic diseases there have been no critical COVID-19 cases.

Out of 11 staff members of the nursing home, four are home quarantined.

The nursing home accommodating 195 elderly people and employing 38 workers reported its first asymptomatic COVID-19 case in one of its staff members on November 28. The other day, the facility’s another staff member contracted COVID-19.

Some Kazakhstani regions ease quarantine measures

Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan – chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyassov told about easing of quarantine measures in some regions of Kazakhstan.

Given the epidemiological situation the high-risk regions preserve stepped up measures. The same time the regions reporting no coronavirus infections growth start gradually easing quarantine, including East Kazakhstan. As the regions move to the "yellow" area they resume intraregional, intra-district and intercity bus passenger services. Outdoor food markets are allowed to work. Shopping malls in some regions are allowed to work on weekends and holidays.

Above 94% of air passengers have PCR negative tests results

12 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on December 8, 2020 from Switzerland, Germany, South Korea, Egypt, Turkey, the UAE, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

1,648 out of 1,740 passengers had PCR negative tests results. All those arrived without PCR health certificates were taken to quarantine clinics to undergo PCR tests. All 92 were tested negative for coronavirus.





