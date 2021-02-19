COVID Digest: Five rgns in ‘yellow zone’ in Kazakhstan

As of February 18, 2021, Pavlodar region is still the only area in Kazakhstan to be in the "red zone" on the State’s coronavirus map.

Nur-Sultan city and Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions are put in the 'yellow zone' for COVID-19.

The remaining regions are in the 'green zone'.

Notably, tough restrictions are in place in the areas in the 'red zone', whereas the areas in 'yellow zone' keep the exiting quarantine measures with greater control over their observation. Restrictions may be eased in the areas in the 'green zone', where the COVID-19 situation is stable.

17 schools in the West Kazakhstan region have been closed for quarantine.

At the moment 17 schools in the region are closed for quarantine, eight of them are located in the city. The students and employees of these schools have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection. Schoolchildren will study remotely for two weeks. During this time, disinfection work will be carried out in the buildings," said the press service of the Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the West Kazakhstan region.

Since the beginning of the year, 197 students have contracted coronavirus infection, 90 of them studied offline and 107 online.

It is reported that family members were the source of the disease.





Kazakhstan's coronavirus tally climbs to 204,924





105 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 105 in Almaty, 8 in Shymkent, 72 in Akmola region, 19 in Aktobe region, 61 in Almaty region, 35 in Atyrau region, 71 in East Kazakhstan, 11 in Zhambyl region, 84 in West Kazakhstan, 65 in Karaganda region, 69 in Kostanay region, 6 in Kyzylorda region, 4 in Mangistau region, 114 in Pavlodar region, 32 in North Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkistan region bringing the country’s coronavirus caseload to 204,924.





Kazakhstan reports 61 new pneumonia cases, 160 recoveries

As of February 16 Kazakhstan recorded 61 more COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 160 recoveries, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Since August 1 Kazakhstan registered 48,827 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 604 deaths and 39,873 recoveries.

















