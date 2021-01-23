COVID Digest: About 300 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has reported 1,430 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, up 250 from the previous day.





Pavlodar region and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, recorded the biggest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 235 and 231, respectively.





In the last day, Akmola region registered 163 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city and Kostanay region added 130 and 125 fresh daily infections, accordingly. Atyrau region confirmed 111 new cases of the coronavirus infection.





91 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region, 78 – in Almaty region, 75 – in Karaganda region, 61 – in West Kazakhstan region, 41 – in East Kazakhstan region, 19 – in Zhambyl region, 17 – in Aktobe region, 16 – in Mangistau region, 14 – in Shymkent city, 13 – in Turkestan region, and 10 – in Kyzylorda region.





Kazakhstan has recorded 173,842 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.





25,469 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of January 22, the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





6,791 patients are staying at hospitals, 18,678 are receiving outpatient treatment.





291 patients are in critical condition, 50 are in extremely severe condition and 39 are on artificial lung ventilation.





COVID-like pneumonia: 96 new cases, 2 deaths in Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan has recorded 96 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day. Nationwide, the disease claimed lives of two people.





56 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Unfortunately, two people died of the COVID-like pneumonia.





Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 47,211 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 34,981 patients have made full recoveries. The disease has claimed lives of 549 people across the country.





Nur-Sultan and West Kazakhstan region still in ‘red zone’





The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, as well as Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are still under the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan, in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.





According to the official Telegram channel of the Special Commission fighting against the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Almaty city as well as Karaganda and Almaty regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest.





The rest of the nation remains in the ‘green zone’.





10 test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival to Kazakhstan





Of 258, ten air passengers who returned to Kazakhstan have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from the Special Commission fighting the spread of COVID-19.





On January 21, 2021, 13 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan from Iran, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, and Uzbekistan.





Of 1,888 passengers on board of the flights, 1,471 had PCR tests and 417 – had no PCR tests upon arrival to Kazakhstan.





8 flights with 1,131 passengers on board (885 with PCR tests and 246 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.





4 flights with 752 passengers on board (581 with PCR tests and 171 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.





1 flight with 5 passengers on board. All passengers had PCR tests.





The air travelers without PCR tests have been tested for the coronavirus infection and are waiting for the results at the quarantine facilities.





Of 258 passengers who had returned on January 20, ten Kazakhstani nationals tested positive for COVID-19. 6 of them arrived via the Minsk-Nur-Sultan flight, 3 – via Sharm El Sheikh-Nur-Sultan flight and 1 – via Dubai-Nur-Sultan flight.





















