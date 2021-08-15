COVID Digest: EClinicalMedicine published by The Lancet releases results of Kazakhstan's QazVac clinical trials

Images | open sources

Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov revealed that the results of clinical trials of Kazakhstan's homegrown vaccine QazVac (QazCovid-in) will appear in EClinicalMedicine published by The Lancet magazine.

Minister Aimagambetov took to Facebook to share the news that EClinicalMedicine magazine published by The Lancet had published the e-version of the article on the results of the 1st and 2nd phases of clinical trials of QazVac vaccine developed by Kazakhstan.

Askhat Aimagambetov went on to congratulate QazVac developers - the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems - on the publication.

The Lancet is a weekly peer-reviewed general medical journal. One of the world's oldest and best-known general medical journals was founded in 1823.

New cases in Kazakhstan surpass 7,000 mark again

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 7,510 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Almaty city registered 1,519 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 1,084 fresh daily infections. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, slid to the third place with 998 new COVID-19 cases.

Shymkent city, Atyrau and Aktobe regions logged 565, 467 and 434 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, respectively.

350 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region, 323 - in Pavlodar region, 279 - in Akmola region, 278 - in Kostanay region, 220 - in Kyzylorda region, 209 - Mangistau region, 192 - in East Kazakhstan region, 165 - in North Kazakhstan region, 153 - West Kazakhstan region, 149 - in Zhambyl region and 125 - in Turkestan region.

In total, 679,832 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.

15 regions of Kazakhstan in 'red zone'

15 regions of Kazakhstan are in the 'red zone', the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

As of August 14, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are in the 'red' zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. East Kazakhstan region also moved from the 'yellow zone' to the 'red zone'.

Turkestan region is the only area in the 'yellow zone', the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

There are no regions in the 'green zone'.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan logged 7,510 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 679,832 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 560,373 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.

Kazakhstan reports over 400 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia

Kazakhstan has recorded 408 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

218 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, 21 deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were added in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has detected 65,306 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 56,741 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 4,016 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 7,510 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 679,832 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 560,373 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus.

Over 6 mln Kazakhstanis get 1st jab of COVID vaccine

The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection has released the updated vaccination figures.

According to a statement released by the Commission via its official Telegram channel, as of August 14 6,044,062 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second component has been administered to 4,688,157 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 7,510 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 679,832 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 560,373 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.

Vero Cell vaccine will be available to Almaty residents in mid-August

Vero Cell vaccine will be available to Almaty residents in mid-August, reports the city public health department.

The Vero Cell vaccine produced by Sinopharm pharmaceutical complex has been delivered to Kazakhstan. The vaccine was delivered from Beijing to Almaty. The vaccine was delivered to SK-Pharmacia warehouse. The vaccine has not yet arrived at the warehouse of the Almaty Public Health Department. As soon as the vaccine reaches the polyclinics, the population will be informed. It is expected to come for vaccination in mid-August," said the department.





