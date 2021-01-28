Coronavirus latest: Kazakh President to get domestic COVID-19 vaccine

Kazakh President said that he plans to get domestic vaccine against COVID-19.

He expressed hope that country’s vaccine testing results will be good. If it shows good results the President will receive vaccine made in Kazakhstan.

People should understand that vaccination is the way out of the difficult situation. It is crucial to create all conditions for vaccination," the Head of State told the Government meeting held in Nur-Sultan via a videoconferencing.

He also added the vaccination campaign should be well-organized.

The analysis of preparatory works detected deficiency of refrigerating equipment to store vaccine. The most complicated situation is reported in West Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Turkestan regions," the President noted.

Kazakhstan moves to ‘red zone’

Kazakhstan has moved to the high-risk 'red zone' due to the deteriorating situation with the coronavirus infection, says First Vice Minister of Healthcare Marat Shoranov.

As of January 27, Kazakhstan has recorded 181,117 cases of the coronavirus infection and 47,575 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. 163,156 patients have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection and 35,348 patients have beat the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Due to the deterioration of the coronavirus situation across the country, Kazakhstan has move to the ‘red zone’ from the ‘green zone’, Shoranov said at the Wednesday press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

Four areas, namely West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions as well as the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan, have moved to the ‘red zone’ due to the rising number of the COVID-19 cases.

According to Shoranov, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, and Kostanay regions are also in the ‘red zone’. Karaganda region remains in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’. 73% of all COVID-19 cases are registered in the ‘red zone’ areas.

First Vice Minister Shoran assured that the situation with the coronavirus infection is constantly monitored.

Vaccination drive against COVID-19 to start from Feb 1 in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan plans to begin its vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 virus starting February 1, 2021. According to the country’s Health Ministry, Russia’s Sputnik V is to kick off the campaign set to be carried out in three stages, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The staged vaccination campaign primarily targets the vulnerable groups of people who are at high risk of being infected or spreading the virus. The rest of the population are next in line for immunization.

As stage one health workers are first to be inoculated against COVID-19. Stage two is to target school and university teachers, while stage three those with preconditions as well as a number of groups.

The campaign envisages to cover over 6 million Kazakhstan by the year’s end.

The country’s Health Ministry said that the vaccination is carried out on a voluntarily basis and with the consent of the person receiving the vaccine. No administrative or criminal liability has to be borne by those refusing to get vaccinated.

The vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 virus is to start on February 1, 2021, with Russia’s Gam-COVID-Vac kicking off the campaign. The country is to produce Gam-COVID-Vac vaccines at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex from February 14.

Kazakhstan’s QazCovid-In vaccine that is under Phase three of clinical trials is to be in use starting the second quarter of 2021.

Specialists say that the Sputnik V vaccine is ill-advised for children under 18.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to hold a full-fledged preparation work for the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, noting that mass vaccination is the most effective step against the crisis.

The Kazakh Head of State plans to get the Kazakh vaccine.

Kazakhstan’s coronavirus cases exceed 180,000

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,397 new coronavirus cases.

147 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 139 in Almaty, 10 in Shymkent, 213 in Akmola region, 6 in Aktobe region, 64 in Almaty region, 70 in Atyrau region, 53 in East Kazakhstan, 23 in Zhambyl region, 95 in West Kazakhstan, 78 in Karaganda region, 141 in Kostanay region, 11 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Mangistau region, 219 in Pavlodar region, 108 in North Kazakhstan, 10 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 181,117.

COVID-19-like pneumonia: 130 fresh cases, 1 death

130 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases were recorded in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours, 128 recovered while 1 died.

Since August 1 Kazakhstan confirmed 47,575 cases, 35,348 recoveries and 559 deaths.

266 coronavirus patients in critical condition

27,119 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of January 27, including 6,492 staying at hospitals, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

266 patients are in critical condition, 39 are in extremely critical condition, while 38 are on life support.

Scientist behind Kazakh vaccine QazCovid-in says 'it is safe and effective'

The development of QazCovid-in – a Kazakh vaccine - has stood the test of time and its components tested during the development of other vaccines have proved their efficiency, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

The inactivated vaccine platform is well-known and safe. Most components of the vaccine (QazCovid-in) have already been used in other vaccines, with the exception of inactivated virus.

An inactivated vaccine is believed to be traditional, more efficient, not difficult in development, and safer than other vaccines, said PhD, prof. Lespek Kutukbetov, leading virologist at the Research Center for Biological Safety Problems of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science.

According to him, the vaccine (QazCovid-in) induces a strong immune response as in an infected person. He also added that the components used to develop an inactivated vaccine have stood the test of time and are absolutely safe.

Notably, Kazakh Education Minister Askhat Aimagambetov, Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin, Governor of Zhambyl region Berdybek Saparbayev, and rector of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University Talgat Nurgozhin were given the QazCovid-in vaccine not as part of clinical trials on a voluntarily basis.

Epidemiological situation worsened in Kazakhstan in two months

In Kazakhstan, worsening of the epidemiological situation with regard to COVID-19 is observed. This was announced by the First Vice Minister of Health Marat Shoranov at the CCS briefing.

Over the past two months, there has been deterioration in the epidemiological situation. Kazakhstan has moved from the low-risk, green zone, to the high-risk red zone in coronavirus. Four regions moved to the red zone: West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions, Nur-Sultan and Almaty, "Marat Shoranov stated.

North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola and Kostanay regions are in the red zone too.

Karaganda region is in the moderate risk, yellow zone. The remaining eight regions are in the green zone. Daily monitoring of the incidence shows that in January compared to December, coronavirus incidence has grown by 10 percent due to the incidence surge in eight regions that are in the red zone. These regions account for 73% of the incidence in the republic, "Shoranov added.

According to him, the epidemiological situation in the regions is under constant control of the Health Ministry.

Over the entire period of the pandemic in Kazakhstan, 181,117 COVID-19 cases were recorded, over the past day - 1,397 cases.

Over 70 people died of COVID19 in Kazakhstan in a week

In Kazakhstan, over the past week, 73 people died of CVI.

From 18 to 24 January, 73 fatal cases from coronavirus infection were registered in Kazakhstan," the statement said.

By regions:

- Nur-Sultan - 6;

- Almaty - 14;

- Shymkent - 4;

- Akmola region - 2;

- Aktobe region - 2;

- Almaty region - 12;

- Atyrau region - 2;

- East Kazakhstan region - 6;

- West Kazakhstan region - 14;

- Karaganda region - 4;

- Kostanay region - 2;

- Pavlodar region - 4;

- North Kazakhstan region - 1.

Total 2,476 deaths were registered in Kazakhstan.

Doctors addressed Nur-Sultan residents

Capital infectious disease specialists, who are at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus, addressed the residents of Nur-Sultan, the official website of the capital's akimat reports.

Given the increase in the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus, health workers urge people not to forget about preventive measures of the quarantine regime.

There were fewer cases in the fall. Some of the townspeople thought that the virus is gone, but this is fundamentally wrong. I remember that during the peak period we did not know whether it was day or night out there. We did not know how many days we were already working. We must not allow a repetition of a sharp outbreak and chaotic spread of the coronavirus. While some residents walk around the city without masks, ignore sanitary standards, we are here every day fighting for the health and lives of people," says the doctor of the city infectious diseases center.

Recall that the city has a number of restrictive quarantine measures. All townspeople must observe the mask regime, social distancing, and treat their hands with antiseptics.













