COVID Digest: Kazakhstan and Russia to start joint production of vaccines next week

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 719 new coronavirus-positive cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

55 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 65 in Almaty, 58 in Akmola region, 11 in Aktobe region, 45 in Almaty region, 95 in Atyrau region, 63 in East Kazakhstan, 14 in Zhambyl region, 37 in West Kazakhstan, 32 in Karaganda region, 67 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Mangistau region, 95 in Pavlodar region, 64 in North Kazakhstan, 7 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 145,932.

22 more COVID-19-like pneumonia cases were recorded in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, 86 recovered while 2 died, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Since August 1 Kazakhstan confirmed 44,360 cases, 32,122 recoveries and 470 deaths.

E Kazakhstan to extend quarantine restrictions until Jan 4

East Kazakhstan region will extend quarantine restrictions staring from 00:00 December 21, 2020 until 00:00 January 4, 2021, the decree of the acting chief state sanitary doctor of the region reads.

It bans holding mass sports events, exhibitions, forums, conferences, New Year parties, mass family, commemorative events, and weddings. Besides, 17 sanitary checkpoints are installed.

Public transport will run from 06:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. Wearing of masks is mandatory.

Kazakhstan confirms 427 recoveries from coronavirus

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan registered 427 more people who beat COVID-19, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

54 recovered in Kazakh capital, 33 in Almaty, 130 in Akmola region, 71 in East Kazakhstan, 15 in Zhambyl region, 4 in West Kazakhstan, 18 in Karaganda region, 45 in Kostanay reports, 10 in Mangistau region, 47 in Pavlodar region bringing the country’s recoveries to 129,952.





242 coronavirus patients in critical condition





As of December 18, 25,349 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan. 4,389 of them are staying at hospitals, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for COVID-19 prevention reports.





242 patients are in critical condition, 35 are in extremely critical condition, 40 are on life support.





COVID-19: Nur-Sultan city and Atyrau region remain in ‘red zone’





The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Atyrau region remain in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection as of December 17, 2020, Kazinform reports.





Almaty city, Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.





According to the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the ‘green zone’ includes Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan regions as well as the city of Shymkent.





Strict restrictive measures are in place in the 'red zone', whereas the areas in the ‘yellow zone’ tighten the control over the quarantine measures.





The areas in the ‘green zone’ observe stable situation in terms of the coronavirus infection and ease the restrictive measures.

Kazakhstan and Russia to start joint production of vaccines next week

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State on Friday. Addressing those attending the Head of State noted that meeting was held amid serious problems in the world economics and politics and unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

He stressed that people's wide access to coronavirus vaccines becomes top priority. The Head of State highlighted the leading role of Russia in the global fight against COVID-19, the world’s first registered vaccine and vaccination.

The Head of State set forward some proposals, including joint efforts to battle coronavirus.

Kazakhstan is also developing its own vaccine which shows good results during the clinical trials. Next week we will launch joint production of vaccines jointly with Russia, production of Russian as well Kazakhstani vaccines, also for export," the President said.

As earlier reported, meeting was held via a videoconference. Leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan took part in it. Those attending exchanged views on intra-CIS cooperation, concept for further CIS development and action plan for its realization.













