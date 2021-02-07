COVID Digest: Kazakhstan enters green zone of coronavirus

Kazakhstan has entered the green zone of coronavirus, according to the matrix of the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan as of February 5, the IAC on COVID-19 spread prevention says.

Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions are in the red zone.

Nur-Sultan city, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda regions are in the yellow zone.

All other regions are in the green zone.

According to the matrix, Kazakhstan is currently in the green zone.





As reported before, over the past day, 1186 people with positive PCR for coronavirus have been recorded in Kazakhstan.





Cases by regions:





- Nur-Sultan - 120;





- Almaty - 112;





- Shymkent - 9;





- Akmola region - 164;





- Aktobe region - 12;





- Almaty region - 71;





- Atyrau region - 44;





- East Kazakhstan region - 64;





- Zhambyl region - 22;





- West Kazakhstan region - 88;





- Karaganda region - 79;





- Kostanay region - 83;





- Kyzylorda region - 3;





- Mangystau region - 17;





- Pavlodar region - 225;





- North Kazakhstan region - 64;





- Turkestan region - 9.





In total, 192 825 cases are on record in the country.





Over the past day, 1,450 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. Total recoveries in the country - 173 659.

Besides, 64 people died from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan from January 25 to 31, the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan reported.

64 cases with a lethal outcome from coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan (01/25/2021 - 01/31/2021)," the report says.

Cases by regions:

- in Almaty - 23;

- in Pavlodar region - 8;

- in Almaty region - 6;

- in Karaganda region - 6;

- in Nur-Sultan - 4;

- in Shymkent - 4;

- in Akmola region - 3;

- in East Kazakhstan region - 2;

- in West Kazakhstan region - 2;

- in Kostanay region - 2;

- in Atyrau region - 1;

- in Zhamyl region - 1;

- in Mangystau region - 1;

- in Kyzylorda region - 1.

A total of 2,540 fatal cases are on record in the Republic of Kazakhstan," the report says.





COVID-like pneumonia: 71 new cases in Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan has reported 71 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.





201 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. In addition, six deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia has been recoreded in Kazakhstan in the past day.





Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 48,158 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 36,683 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 579 people across the country.





