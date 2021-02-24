COVID Digest: Kazakhstanis over 65 years old allowed to be vaccinated

Kazakhstanis over 65 were allowed to get the coronavirus vaccine. This was announced by the Vice Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyasov on the air of the Khabar 24 TV channel.

By the decree, restrictions on the upper age limit were lifted. But it is necessary to study the medical records very carefully before using the vaccine for the older generation so that there are no current diseases," said the chief sanitary doctor of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It should be noted that earlier, Kazakhstanis over 65 were not recommended to vaccinate against CVI.

On the eve, the vice ministers of health of the Republic of Kazakhstan received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

They received their first dose of vaccine on February 1. Vaccination is carried out in two stages - the second dose is given 21 days after the first.

It should be noted that in Kazakhstan, more than 21 thousand people are being treated for coronavirus infection.

Kazakhstan adds 692 fresh COVID-19 cases

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 692 new cases of the coronavirus infection.

According to the updated statistics, Almaty city again recorded the highest number of fresh cases – 111. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 93 fresh daily infections. East Kazakhstan region registered the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 82.

67 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 65 – in Akmola region, 60 – in Nur-Sultan city, 45 – in West Kazakhstan region, 40 – in North Kazakhstan region, 36 – in Almaty region, 35 – in Karaganda region, 28 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in Kyzylorda region, 6 – in Shymkent city, and 5 – in Turkestan region.

The number of COVID-19 cases detected in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has reached 208,809.

About 250 patients in Kazakhstan are in extremely critical condition

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan provided information on the incidence of coronavirus infection and pneumonia with signs of CVI in the country over the past day.

Thus, as of February 23, 20,780 people continue to receive treatment for CVI (13,369 CVI + and 7,411 CVI-), 4,683 of them are in hospitals, and 16,097 patients are at the outpatient treatment.

Among the patients with CVI + and CVI-, there are: in serious condition - 245 patients, in a state of extreme severity - 55 patients; on a ventilator - 48 patients," the message says.

In addition, as of February 21, 2021, 8 cases of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection were registered, and 1 case was fatal. 202 people recovered.

Earlier it became known that over the past day in Kazakhstan, 692 patients with positive PCR for coronavirus infection were detected.

COVID-like pneumonia: 8 new cases in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has reported 8 fresh cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.

202 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. In addition, one death related to the COVID-like pneumonia has been recorded in Kazakhstan in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 48,991 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 40,967 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 613 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 692 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 208,809 since the start of the pandemic.

4 Kazakh nationals arrived from abroad test positive for COVID-19

18 international flights from Switzerlan, Maldives, the UAE, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on February 22, 2021.

Out of 1,727 air passengers arrived, 1,499 had PCR tests with a negative result and 228 Kazakhstanis did not pass the test.

Nine flights with 1,040 passengers on board (196 without a PCR test certificate) landed at the airport in Almaty city. Six flights with 494 passengers on board (31 without a PCR test certificate) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. Two flights with 184 passengers on board (1 without a PCR test certificate) landed at the airport in Aktau city. One flight carrying nine passengers (no passengers without a PCR test certificate) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

Those without a COVID-19 PCR test certificate were tested and are in quarantine facilities.

Out of 657 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country on February 21, 2021, four tested positive, including one arrived on Istanbul-Almaty flight, and three on Sharm El-Sheikh-Nur-Sultan flight.





